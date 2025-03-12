'Bound to face crushing blow': Shah after MHA ban on JKIM, Awami Action committee

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) and Awami Action Committee Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that anyone found involved in activities against the nation's peace is bound to face the "crushing blow" of the central government. Union home minister Amit Shah said that organisations like JKIM pose a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat.(PTI)

"Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen' and 'Awami Action Committee' have been declared unlawful associations under UAPA. These organizations were found inciting people to cause law and order situations, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of Bharat. Anyone found involved in activities against the nation's peace, order, and sovereignty is bound to face the crushing blow of the Modi government," Shah posted on X.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Tuesday that it has designated the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) and Jammu and Kashmir-based Awami Action Committee (AAC) as an unlawful organization and imposed an immediate five-year ban on it accusing the organization of engaging in activities that threaten the country's sovereignty, integrity, and security.

As per an official notification, the AAC, led by Umar Farooq, has been involved in supporting terrorist activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry stated that the group has been mobilizing funds to support secessionist, separatist, and terrorist operations in the region. Additionally, it accused the AAC of showing blatant disregard for India's constitutional authority by promoting unrest, encouraging armed insurgency, and spreading hatred against the government.

According to a notification, JKIM, under the leadership of Masroor Abbas Ansari, has been involved in supporting terrorist activities and spreading anti-India propaganda to fuel separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.

It further stated that the organization and its members have been raising funds to facilitate unlawful activities, including separatist and terrorist operations in the region.

This move follows a series of actions taken against organizations accused of promoting separatism and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The government continues to enforce strict measures under UAPA to curb activities perceived as threats to national security.