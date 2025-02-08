Boy, 5, crushed to death by SUV at hotel parking lot in Maharashtra's Nashik

A five-year-old boy was tragically crushed to death by an SUV in the parking lot of a well-known hotel in Maharashtra's Nashik, police said on Friday. The accident took place at the hotel near Pathardi Phata area on the Mumbai-Agra national highway.(Screengrab/X/@sneetu92)

The incident took place at the hotel near the Pathardi Phata area on the Mumbai-Agra national highway when the child was running around and playing with his father.

The child was present at the parking lot with his father, who is a driver by profession, according to a news agency PTI report. The father had transported some customers to the hotel in his vehicle, a police official said.

After reaching the hotel, the child stepped out of his father's car and started playing around in the parking lot. It was when the boy went running behind his father that he got crushed by a black incoming SUV.

Though the father tried to stop the child from going under the vehicle, the force with which he collided with the car left no scope for saving the boy.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the parking lot. A police official said that the minor boy, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital by his father and the hotel's security guards. However, doctors declared the boy dead.

Indiranagar police reached the scene after receiving information about the incident and launched an inquiry into it.

Nashik ACP Shekhar Deshmukh told news agency ANI, "On the complaint from the child's father, FIR registered under sections 106, 125A, 125B of BNS and Motor Vehicles Act against the car driver," adding that further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | 12-year-old boy crushed by dumper truck in Belapur

Just a few days back, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a dumper truck on an internal road of a residential area in Belapur.

The victim, a Class 6 student, was returning home on his bicycle when the fatal incident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday.

The dumper was navigating a narrow bylane at the time of the accident when the driver allegedly failed to notice the boy and ran him over, fleeing the scene immediately after the incident.

(with PTI inputs)