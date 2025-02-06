Navi Mumbai: A 12-year-old boy lost his life after being run over by a dumper truck on an internal road of a residential area in Belapur. The victim, identified as Shivam Krushna Bhatt, a Class 6 student, was returning home on his bicycle when the fatal incident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday. 12-year-old boy crushed by dumper truck in Belapur

The dumper, bearing registration number MH 43 CE 1370, was navigating a narrow bylane and the driver allegedly failed to notice the boy and fled the scene immediately after the incident. The police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused driver.

According to residents of the neighbourhood and eyewitnesses, Shivam finished his tuition classes and was taking his usual route back home through the internal road. The lane, frequently used by pedestrians and cyclists, was undergoing repairs, leading to increased movement of dumpers transporting raw materials. Senior inspector Sandesh Revale of Belapur police station stated, “At the time of the incident, there was parked vehicles on both sides and the lane. The dumper ran over the boy, causing fatal injuries. The driver’s negligence led to this tragic accident.”

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among local residents, who have expressed concerns over the unrestricted movement of heavy vehicles in the area. Many allege that the removal of a height gauge, which previously restricted the entry of dumpers, contributed to the accident. “In a residential area like this, heavy vehicle movement should be strictly regulated. The corporation must reinstall the height gauge to prevent such tragedies,” urged a resident. Residents have called upon authorities to take immediate action to improve road safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Belapur Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 281 (rash driving), 125 (endangering human life or personal safety due to negligence), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 304(a) (causing death by a rash or negligent act). Additionally, charges have been filed under Sections 184 (penalties for dangerous driving) and 187 (punishment for offences related to accidents) of the Motor Vehicles Act.