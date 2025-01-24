Menu Explore
2-yr-old boy darting across road run over by car in Mohali, survives

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 24, 2025 06:23 PM IST

A two-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after being run over by a car while darting across the road in Nayagaon on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the street. (HT)
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the street. (HT)

The child, identified as Ayan, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in Nayagaon, suffered only a minor injury to his left cheek in the incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera in the street.

According to police, Ayan ran out of his house to follow his mother, who was heading to a nearby shop. While running, he crossed in front of a slow-moving vehicle, which ended up striking and running over him. The car’s rear tyre passed over his face, but Ayan miraculously escaped with just minor injuries.

Hearing the commotion, the car driver immediately rushed the child to GMSH in Sector 16, Chandigarh, for medical treatment. She later took him to PGIMER, where he was treated and sent home by evening.

No case was registered as the child’s family did not file a police complaint. Ayan’s father said while the child experienced pain at night, he was playing again by Thursday morning.

In a similar incident last month, a seven-year-old girl was killed after an auto-rickshaw hit her while she was running across the road in the residential area of Sector 69, Mohali, on December 11.

