Mohali: 7-year-old running across road hit by auto, dies

A seven-year-old girl was killed after an auto-rickshaw hit her while she was running across the road in the residential area of Sector 69 on Wednesday evening. The child, a resident of Sector 69, Mohali, was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but succumbed to her injuries. (HT)

The child, identified as Aradhya, had leapt over the neighbourhood park’s fence, before sprinting across the narrow street, when a passing auto-rickshaw hit her. The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera.

The child was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, Aradhya was the daughter of an Indian Coast Guard Commandant, posted in Visakhapatnam. She was staying in Sector 69 with her mother and elder brother, as her father serves away from home. The family is devastated by the loss, with her grandfather, Baldev Singh, deeply shaken after witnessing the incident.

According to the police, Baldev Singh, a retired PWD employee from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, was visiting his daughter-in-law and grandchildren in Mohali.

On Wednesday evening, he took his two grandchildren—Aradhya and her 9-year-old brother—to the park near their rented accommodation in Sector 69.

Baldev Singh’s statement reveals that while returning home, Aradhya suddenly began walking toward their house ahead of him and her brother. As she stepped onto the road to cross it, an auto-rickshaw on the road hit her and ran over her.

The Phase 8 police station registered a case against the auto driver, identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Muktsar, under Sections 281 (negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

An investigating officer said, “The accused driver fled the scene initially but was later identified and will be apprehended soon. Further investigations are underway.”

Aradhya’s father, currently serving in Visakhapatnam, is expected to arrive in Mohali soon to perform the last rites.