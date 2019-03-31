Today in New Delhi, India
Boy dies after falling into septic tank in Thane

Arman Jabir Khan was playing near his house Friday afternoon when he accidentally fell into the open septic tank of a nearby building.

Updated: Mar 31, 2019 06:56 IST
Boy dies after falling into septic tank in Thane.

A four-and-a-half years old boy died after falling into a septic tank at Sahapur in the district, police said Saturday.

Arman Jabir Khan was playing near his house Friday afternoon when he accidentally fell into the open septic tank of a nearby building.

Other children raised alarm and he was pulled out and taken to hospital, but doctors declared him dead before admission.

