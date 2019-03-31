Boy dies after falling into septic tank in Thane

A four-and-a-half years old boy died after falling into a septic tank at Sahapur in the district, police said Saturday.

Arman Jabir Khan was playing near his house Friday afternoon when he accidentally fell into the open septic tank of a nearby building.

Other children raised alarm and he was pulled out and taken to hospital, but doctors declared him dead before admission.

