Brahmin groups protest Andhra Pradesh order on welfare department

A gazette notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government last week bringing the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation under the control of the Backward Classes Welfare Department sparked controversy as Brahmin groups strongly protested move to club them with the OBCs.

Hitherto, the Brahmin welfare corporation was under the purview of the Revenue (Endowments) department, and the gazette notification issued by chief secretary Adityanath Das on September 23 sought to transfer the same to the Backward Classes welfare department.

The notification said necessary amendments would be made to the second schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Government Business Rules, 2018. “The decision was taken to improve the synergy among various welfare corporations and make it part of Economically Weaker Sections Corporations in the BC welfare department,” the chief secretary said.

Former chairman of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Vemuri Ananda Surya said the gazette notification bringing Brahmin welfare under BC Welfare Department was atrocious and showed how much contempt the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had towards Brahmins.

“This is not only insulting the Brahmin community but also an attempt to create differences between Brahmins and OBCs. Before the last assembly elections, the YSRC had promised to allot ₹1,000 crore for Brahmin welfare in every budget and construct Brahmin Bhavans in every district. Instead of honouring the promise, the Jagan government is clubbing the Brahmin welfare with that of the OBCs,” Surya said.

He warned of state-wide agitation by Brahmins, if the government does not withdraw the gazette notification.

All India Brahmin Federation vice-president Dronamraju Ravi Kumar said it was the question of self-respect for Brahmins. “We want the state government to create a separate department for Economically Weaker Sections and bring the Brahmin Welfare Corporation under its purview, instead of creating unnecessary controversies,” he said.

A senior official in the state government, who preferred anonymity that it was the previous Telugu Desam Party government led by N Chandrababu Naidu that the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation was first incorporated under the Backward Classes Welfare Department through a government order (GO No. 11 dated December 8, 2014).

“Subsequently, the Naidu government transferred the Brahmin welfare corporation into the Revenue (endowments) department, in March 2015, following protests from the Brahmin community,” the official said.

However, some people had moved the court later, challenging this decision, alleging that the government was diverting funds meant for the restoration of temples for Brahmin welfare. “The issue is still in the court. To avoid litigations, the government has decided to transfer the Brahmin welfare corporation back into the BC Welfare department,” the official added.

The latest decision of the Jagan government also angered Brahmin seers. “We strongly oppose the move to bring Brahmin welfare corporation into the purview of BC Welfare Department. We shall discuss the issue with the chief minister’s office to see that the notification is withdrawn,” said Swamy Swaroopanandendra of Visakha Sarada Peetham, considered to be the spiritual advisor to the chief minister.

“We propose to create a separate department for EWS and bring all the upper caste welfare corporations under this department. We hope to get a positive decision in this regard,” the seer said.

A senior Brahmin leader from YSRCP and deputy speaker of state assembly Kona Raghupathi defended the government’s decision. He said it was meant only for ensuring the release of adequate funds under the BC Welfare Department.

“The government has not issued any order including the Brahmins under OBC list. They continue to be under the open category and get the benefits of all the welfare schemes envisaged in the corporation,” he said.