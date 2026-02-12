Brazilian President Lula on state visit to India from Feb 18-22, to participate in 2nd AI Summit: MEA

The Brazilian President will be hosted by India’s President and will meet with the Vice President and other dignitaries.

He added that bilateral engagements will take place on February 21, the main day of the official state visit.

"His Excellency, the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, will be paying a State Visit to India from February 18 to 22, 2026. President Lula will be participating in the 2nd AI Summit, which is to be held from February 19 to 20 here in Delhi," Jaiswal said.

At the weekly briefing , MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit is at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be on a state visit to India from February 18 to 22 and will participate in the 2nd AI Summit to be held in Delhi from February 19 to 20, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

Business delegation to accompany Lula President Lula will be accompanied by a business delegation that will explore trade and investment opportunities in India.

"The main day of the Brazilian State Visit will be February 21. President Lula will be hosted by our Honourable President on that day, and several other dignitaries will be calling on him, including the Honourable Vice President of India," the spokesperson said.

He will also be accompanied by several ministers. The MEA announced that multiple engagements have been planned to facilitate interactions with the visiting delegation.

"With this, we have made an announcement regarding the second leader who will be visiting India for the AI Summit and for bilateral talks," the MEA spokesperson added.

Also Read | Brazil President to visit India soon: Modi after speaking to Lula amid US tariff tension

Further announcements about other leaders will be made later.

"We will be giving you more details about other leaders who are coming to the AI Summit. Hopefully, you will have that soon. It will help you prepare your coverage of the AI Summit, as well as write about international engagement at this summit, which is going to be held at scale here in New Delhi," Jaiswal added.

This is part of Brazil’s larger strategy to reduce dependence on traditional partners such as the US and China and increase engagement with emerging economies such as India, according to a report by Brasil 247.

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) opened accreditation for up to 200 business leaders to accompany the delegation.

By the end of the registration process, nearly 150 private-sector representatives had confirmed their participation, underlining strong corporate interest in the Indian market.