Breaking LIVE: US fighter jet downs third aerial object over North America
Live

Breaking LIVE: US fighter jet downs third aerial object over North America

india news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 05:50 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:50 AM

    'Vidyut Rakshak' at Aero India 2023

  • Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:48 AM

    Adani slashes growth targets amid rout sparked by Hindenburg

    India's Adani group has halved its revenue growth target and plans to scale down fresh capital expenditure, Bloomberg News reported. Read more

  • Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:20 AM

    US shoots down another object, this time over Lake Huron

    A US warplane shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, the fourth in a dramatic series that began with the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago, reported AFP. Read more

