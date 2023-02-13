Breaking LIVE: US fighter jet downs third aerial object over North America
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:50 AM
'Vidyut Rakshak' at Aero India 2023
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:48 AM
Adani slashes growth targets amid rout sparked by Hindenburg
India's Adani group has halved its revenue growth target and plans to scale down fresh capital expenditure, Bloomberg News reported. Read more
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 05:20 AM
US shoots down another object, this time over Lake Huron
A US warplane shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, the fourth in a dramatic series that began with the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago, reported AFP. Read more