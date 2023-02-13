Home / World News / Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand with strong winds, rain: Top updates

Cyclone Gabrielle lashes New Zealand with strong winds, rain: Top updates

Published on Feb 13, 2023 06:13 AM IST

New Zealand Cyclone Gabrielle: The cyclone is currently in the northern part of New Zealand where forecasters expect rain and winds to intensify on Monday and Tuesday.

New Zealand Cyclone Gabrielle: People watch as waves crash against a sea wall at an Auckland beach as a cyclone hits the upper parts of New Zealand.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

New Zealand's upper North Island's 58,000 homes lost electricity as Cyclone Gabrielle made a landfall bringing strong winds and heavy rain to Auckland and nearby regions, news agency Reuters reported. Cyclone Gabrielle swept past the Australian territory of Norfolk Island in the Tasman Sea on Saturday and is now in the north of New Zealand, weather forecasters said.

"The impact of Gabrielle is still in its early stages and further serious and severe weather is still expected for Tamaki Makaurau (Auckland), later today into Tuesday morning," Rachel Kelleher, Deputy Controller Auckland Emergency Management said, adding, “Now is not the time for complacency.”

Here are top updates on Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand:

  1. The cyclone is currently in the northern part of New Zealand where forecasters expect rain and winds to intensify on Monday and Tuesday.
  2. Many schools and local government facilities across Auckland and the upper North Island have been closed.
  3. Residents have been advised to avoid travel and emergency restrictions are in place in Auckland and at least four other regions.
  4. Weather forecasters said that Whangarei, a city north of Auckland, had received 100.5 mm of rain (4 inches) in the past 12 hours.
  5. Around 58,000 homes were without electricity, possibly for several days, authorities informed.
  6. Air New Zealand said in a statement that it will resume flying from Tuesday after it cancelled 509 flights because of the cyclone.
  7. The New Zealand Defence Force has located 150 staff across Auckland and neighbouring regions.
  8. The cyclone is the second significant weather event to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in just a few weeks.
  9. Last month Auckland and surrounding areas were hit by record rainfall that resulted in massive floods.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

new zealand
