Breaking: Novovax covid vaccine gets emergency use nod for ages 12-18 in India

Mar 23, 2022 08:38 AM IST
PM Modi pays tribute on Shaheed Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas.
Mar 23, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Fuel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day
Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday again hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day.
Mar 23, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Novovax gets EUA for adolescents in India
Novovax' COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation for adolescents between 12-18 yrs in India.
'Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are ideas': Tributes pour in on Shaheed Diwas
- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore Conspiracy case.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 08:38 AM IST
1,38,825 cases of atrocities against Dalits reported over 3 years: Govt
Union minister Ramdas Athawale gave the information in response to Bahujan Samaj Party member Haji Fazlur Rehman’s question
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Novovax Covid vaccine gets emergency use approval for 12-18 age group in India
Novovax is the first protein-based vaccine authorised for use in the age group of 12-18 in India.
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Shaheed Diwas: What led to the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev
- Bhagat Singh was born in 1907 in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan's Punjab province.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Watch: ‘Propaganda…,’ Mahua Moitra says Vajpeyee's worst fears have come true
Mahua Moitra referred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Parliament remark in 1972 when he had said: "The chanting of a prime minister's name on All India Radio from morning to night, saturated propaganda on cinema screens, how can people sitting in the Opposition fight this".
Published on Mar 23, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Baghel calls fuel price hike BJP's 'first gift', Kharge says expect daily Vikas
- 'Ending an over four-and-a-half month hiatus, the state-owned oil companies on Tuesday increased the petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise a litre each and the domestic cooking gas LPG by ₹50 per cylinder.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 06:31 AM IST
After Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says 'partner of choice' despite Moscow stand
US state department spokesperson Ned Price said notwithstanding India's historic relationship with Russia, which came together at a time when the US was not prepared to have such kind of a relationship with India, now the US is a partner of India.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Centre launches water reuse project
- Shekhawat launched the ‘Sujalam 2.0’ grey water recycling project in taped video announcement before leaving for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the World Water Forum.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 04:21 AM IST
Working closely with international agencies to locate fugitives: CBI Director
CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the Interpol channel was used to share information for parallel action recently to dismantle global networks of child sexual exploitation
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 01:13 AM IST
Hundreds of tribals storm into Sukma collectorate, video goes viral
The protestors raised various demands including removal of the Sukma collector, reservation in government jobs and acquittal of innocent tribals lodged in jails on charges of being Maoists.
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Maritime security, trade to top agenda for Oman foreign minister’s visit
Oman is among India’s closest partners in West Asia, and it is the only country in the Gulf region with which all three wings of India’s defence forces hold joint exercises.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Bengaluru: ACB raids bda middlemen, recovers 4.96kg gold, 15k silver
The ACB, which has uncovered several instances of corruption in the BDA in the past, has launched searches against its intermediaries who played a key role in the corruption, said a statement from the ACB.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Prepared for 4th Covid wave: Karnataka health minister
Asked if stringent measures will be implemented, Sudhakar said that the requirement for Covid-appropriate behaviour will continue
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:16 AM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
Bengaluru leads charts in cases against civic bodies over deaths due to negligence
Despite the feat, police face criticism from city-based activists for not taking these cases to their logical conclusion.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:16 AM IST