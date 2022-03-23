Home / India News / Breaking: Novovax covid vaccine gets emergency use nod for ages 12-18 in India
Live

Breaking: Novovax covid vaccine gets emergency use nod for ages 12-18 in India

Breaking news updates March 23, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 23, 2022 08:38 AM IST

    PM Modi pays tribute on Shaheed Diwas

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. 

  • Mar 23, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    Fuel prices hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day

    Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday again hiked by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day. 

  • Mar 23, 2022 07:20 AM IST

    Novovax gets EUA for adolescents in India

    Novovax' COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use authorisation for adolescents between 12-18 yrs in India. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
top news breaking news covid-19 india
india news

'Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru are ideas': Tributes pour in on Shaheed Diwas

  • Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore Conspiracy case.
Statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev at Shaheed Park in New Delhi, India. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Statues of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev at Shaheed Park in New Delhi, India. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

1,38,825 cases of atrocities against Dalits reported over 3 years: Govt

Union minister Ramdas Athawale gave the information in response to Bahujan Samaj Party member Haji Fazlur Rehman’s question
Union minister Ramdas Athawale. (HT Photo)
Union minister Ramdas Athawale. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMalavika Murali
Close Story
india news

Novovax Covid vaccine gets emergency use approval for 12-18 age group in India

Novovax is the first protein-based vaccine authorised for use in the age group of 12-18 in India. 
Covid vaccine / Representational image (AFP Photo)
Covid vaccine / Representational image (AFP Photo)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:30 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Shaheed Diwas: What led to the hanging of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

  • Bhagat Singh was born in 1907 in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan's Punjab province.
Indian Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, Sukhdev Thapar.(HT Photo/Virendra Prabhakar)
Indian Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, Sukhdev Thapar.(HT Photo/Virendra Prabhakar)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

Breaking: Novovax covid vaccine gets emergency use nod for ages 12-18 in India

Breaking news updates March 23, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Watch: ‘Propaganda…,’ Mahua Moitra says Vajpeyee's worst fears have come true

Mahua Moitra referred to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Parliament remark in 1972 when he had said: "The chanting of a prime minister's name on All India Radio from morning to night, saturated propaganda on cinema screens, how can people sitting in the Opposition fight this".
Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Baghel calls fuel price hike BJP's 'first gift', Kharge says expect daily Vikas

  • 'Ending an over four-and-a-half month hiatus, the state-owned oil companies on Tuesday increased the petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise a litre each and the domestic cooking gas LPG by 50 per cylinder.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
india news

After Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says 'partner of choice' despite Moscow stand

US state department spokesperson Ned Price said notwithstanding India's historic relationship with Russia, which came together at a time when the US was not prepared to have such kind of a relationship with India, now the US is a partner of India. 
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price commented on India's stand on Russia and its impact.&nbsp;
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price commented on India's stand on Russia and its impact. 
Published on Mar 23, 2022 05:53 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Centre launches water reuse project

  • Shekhawat launched the ‘Sujalam 2.0’ grey water recycling project in taped video announcement before leaving for Dakar, Senegal, to attend the World Water Forum.
Sometimes, the effect of the country’s water crises can ripple across the economy.
Sometimes, the effect of the country’s water crises can ripple across the economy.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 04:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByZia Haq
Close Story
india news

Working closely with international agencies to locate fugitives: CBI Director

CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the Interpol channel was used to share information for parallel action recently to dismantle global networks of child sexual exploitation
CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the agency is also coordinating with international law enforcement agencies to target cyber-enabled financial crimes (PTI)
CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the agency is also coordinating with international law enforcement agencies to target cyber-enabled financial crimes (PTI)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 01:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Hundreds of tribals storm into Sukma collectorate, video goes viral

The protestors raised various demands including removal of the Sukma collector, reservation in government jobs and acquittal of innocent tribals lodged in jails on charges of being Maoists.
The video of the tribal protest in Sukma went viral on social media in which the police are seen trying to contain the protestors but the crowd managed to break through the main gate of the collectorate. (Video grab)
The video of the tribal protest in Sukma went viral on social media in which the police are seen trying to contain the protestors but the crowd managed to break through the main gate of the collectorate. (Video grab)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Maritime security, trade to top agenda for Oman foreign minister’s visit

Oman is among India’s closest partners in West Asia, and it is the only country in the Gulf region with which all three wings of India’s defence forces hold joint exercises.
Oman's foreign minister Sayyid Badr al Busaidi will land in India on Wednesday on a two-day visit, his first after being appointed in 2020 (AFP)
Oman's foreign minister Sayyid Badr al Busaidi will land in India on Wednesday on a two-day visit, his first after being appointed in 2020 (AFP)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
india news

Bengaluru: ACB raids bda middlemen, recovers 4.96kg gold, 15k silver

The ACB, which has uncovered several instances of corruption in the BDA in the past, has launched searches against its intermediaries who played a key role in the corruption, said a statement from the ACB.
About 100 officers are part of the operation, which was carried out on March 22 under the supervision of Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, headquarters, the agency said. (ANI)
About 100 officers are part of the operation, which was carried out on March 22 under the supervision of Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, headquarters, the agency said. (ANI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Prepared for 4th Covid wave: Karnataka health minister

Asked if stringent measures will be implemented, Sudhakar said that the requirement for Covid-appropriate behaviour will continue
Karnataka minister of health and family welfare Sudhakar K said that a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will be called soon to access the situation. (ANI)
Karnataka minister of health and family welfare Sudhakar K said that a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will be called soon to access the situation. (ANI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Bengaluru leads charts in cases against civic bodies over deaths due to negligence

Despite the feat, police face criticism from city-based activists for not taking these cases to their logical conclusion.
A senior traffic police official said, in the past few years, there has been demand among people to hold the civic agencies responsible for the death due to bad infrastructure. (PTI)
A senior traffic police official said, in the past few years, there has been demand among people to hold the civic agencies responsible for the death due to bad infrastructure. (PTI)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out