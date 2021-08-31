Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: Last US troops exit Afghanistan after 20-years of war
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News LIVE: Last US troops exit Afghanistan after 20-years of war

  • Breaking News Updates August 31, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:25 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.


Today's top news:


> Last troops of America leave Afghanistan, ending 11 years of military occupation.

> Nine new Supreme Court judges to be sworn in.

> ED has summoned Maharashtra minister Anil Parab in connection with money laundering case.


Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 31, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    US mission finally ends in Afghanistan, last American soldier boards air force C-17 plane

  • AUG 31, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    EIU declined India's offer to use Govt data for Democracy Index

    The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) declined an offer from the Indian government to provide official data for its “Democracy Index” rankings, according to documents accessed by HT and officials aware of the development. Read More

  • AUG 31, 2021 05:38 AM IST

    Last troops exit Afghanistan

    The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Other documents note that the government made several attempts to reach out to EIU’s Principal Economist Asia &amp; Client Engagement Officer, Fung Siu, and finally interacted with her in September 2020 via Zoom.(PTI Photo)
Other documents note that the government made several attempts to reach out to EIU’s Principal Economist Asia & Client Engagement Officer, Fung Siu, and finally interacted with her in September 2020 via Zoom.(PTI Photo)
india news

EIU declined India's offer to use Govt data for Democracy Index

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:01 AM IST
  • Indian officials sought details on the sample size; the other aspects of the methodology; the details of agencies/authors or contributor; and consultations with government agencies, if any.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

LIVE: Last US troops exit Afghanistan after 20-years of war

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:25 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates August 31, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
The government has demanded reconsideration of two names meant for the Karnataka and Kerala high courts.
The government has demanded reconsideration of two names meant for the Karnataka and Kerala high courts.
india news

Govt doesn’t accept 14 collegium picks for HC judges

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 05:16 AM IST
  • Apart from those being sent back for a reconsideration for the first time, the government has also opted to seek a review of two names for the second time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt says rules explanatory as social media firms await clarity on new IT guidelines SOP

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:38 AM IST
New Delhi: Even as social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook await clarity about a standard operating procedure for the new social media and intermediary guidelines, a ministry of electronics and information technology official on Monday said that the rules are self-explanatory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Yavatmal-Washim constituency in Maharashtra, Bhavana Gawali. (HT Photo)
Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from Yavatmal-Washim constituency in Maharashtra, Bhavana Gawali. (HT Photo)
india news

Money laundering case: ED raids 7 places linked to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Pradeep Maitra
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:27 AM IST
ED also raided three places in Maharashtra in connection with the money laundering case registered against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man was wearing pants laced with gold past worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh. (HT photo)
The man was wearing pants laced with gold past worth 14 lakh. (HT photo)
india news

Man held for smuggling gold-laced trousers at Kannur airport

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The officials said it took them almost two hours to remove layers to retrieve the paste. This is the first time they came across such a smuggling technique, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Information technology & communication (IT&C) and forest departments have partnered with Marut Drones for the project. (Representational photo)
Information technology & communication (IT&C) and forest departments have partnered with Marut Drones for the project. (Representational photo)
india news

Telangana set to use drones for afforestation campaign

By HT Correspondent, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The project was announced on Monday by state IT minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) during the launch of ‘AgHub’, or Agri Innovation Hub, at the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) in Hyderabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last Tuesday, YouTuber Madan Ravichandran released the video of Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary Raghavan on a video call with a woman. (HT Photo)
Last Tuesday, YouTuber Madan Ravichandran released the video of Tamil Nadu BJP general secretary Raghavan on a video call with a woman. (HT Photo)
india news

NTK chief Seeman supports Raghavan in ‘sting video’ case

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Raghavan has denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him in the video and has decided to face it legally. The party has formed an internal committee to probe the issue and expelled Ravichandran and an associate G Venba for going ‘against party ideals’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the wake of rising Covid cases and rap from the Centre, on Saturday the government announced that it will impose night curfew across the state Monday onwards, while efforts are on to ramp up Covid testing and vaccination drive. (AP)
In the wake of rising Covid cases and rap from the Centre, on Saturday the government announced that it will impose night curfew across the state Monday onwards, while efforts are on to ramp up Covid testing and vaccination drive. (AP)
india news

Kerala reports 19k new Covid cases, 132 deaths

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The total active Covid cases in the state now stand at 209,493, while total fatalities have risen to 20,673. Thrissur reported maximum cases on Monday with 3,177 positive reports, followed by Ernakulam (2,315) and Kozhikode (1,916).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that agitators on August 28 were demanding a rollback of prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities in a “peaceful manner.” (Agency)
Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that agitators on August 28 were demanding a rollback of prices of petrol, diesel and essential commodities in a “peaceful manner.” (Agency)
india news

Naidu asks DGP to drop ‘false’ cases against TDP leaders

By Yunus Y. Lasania, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The ruling YSRCP hit back against Naidu, stating that Chintamaneni Prabhakar has 74 cases against him for various offences committed in the past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new list by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan have come under criticism from several party leaders. (Agency)
The new list by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan have come under criticism from several party leaders. (Agency)
india news

Congress leader quits over Kerala DCC list

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:21 AM IST
Kerala Congress chief Sudhakaran has maintained that adequate talks were held with everyone before shortlisting the names. Some leaders have also blamed AICC general secretary K C Venugopal for the mess.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the state has witnessed 36 manual scavenging-related incidents since 2008, resulting in 72 deaths. (HT File)
According to Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the state has witnessed 36 manual scavenging-related incidents since 2008, resulting in 72 deaths. (HT File)
india news

Karnataka HC tells govt to ensure strict adherence to rules on manual scavenging

By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Talking about the instances where people have lost their lives in manual scavenging the court said no safety gear is provided to workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the authorities should focus on safety and protection of complainants and witnesses and even suggested that, in sensitive cases, they be under police protection. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the authorities should focus on safety and protection of complainants and witnesses and even suggested that, in sensitive cases, they be under police protection. (PTI)
india news

Dispose SC/ST atrocity cases quickly: Karnataka CM Bommai to officials

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Chairing a meeting of the state level vigilance and monitoring committee under SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, K’taka CM Bommai directed the social welfare department to coordinate with the home ministry on these matters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel check the Covid-19 test report of travellers at Talapady checkpost at Kerala-Karnataka border in Mangaluru. (PTI)
Police personnel check the Covid-19 test report of travellers at Talapady checkpost at Kerala-Karnataka border in Mangaluru. (PTI)
india news

Karnataka govt mandates 7-day isolation for visitors from Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The decision comes in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala which has been reporting a high number of new infections as against Karnataka which reported less than 1,000 cases across the state on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision comes a week after the state government reopened classes for students of 9 and 10 which has received a good response. (PTI)
The decision comes a week after the state government reopened classes for students of 9 and 10 which has received a good response. (PTI)
india news

Karnataka schools gear up to welcome students from Sept 6

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:16 AM IST
The call to resume physical classes has come under significant criticism from various quarters in the state, especially by parents and guardians, who have asked the government to reconsider its decision due to the impending third wave of Covid-19 infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.