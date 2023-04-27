Home / India News / LIVE: Samsung Electronics records 95% jump in Q4 profit
LIVE: Samsung Electronics records 95% jump in Q4 profit

Updated on Apr 27, 2023 06:09 AM IST

Breaking news highlights April 26, 2023: Get breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Apr 27, 2023 06:09 AM IST

    Indian-origin man detained in Singapore for arranging sham marriage

    A 73-year-old Indian-origin man was sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore for arranging a marriage of convenience between his colleague and his niece to gain an immigration advantage, according to a media report.

    In 2016, Meeran Gani Nagoor Pitchai asked Abdul Kader Kasim, 55, an Indian national, to marry his cash-strapped 58-year-old Singaporean niece, Noorjan Abdul Karim.

    As part of the arrangement, Meeran arranged for his niece to become his colleague's sponsor, TODAY newspaper reported on Wednesday. (PTI)

  • Apr 27, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    Samsung Electronics reports 95% jump in Q4 profit

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 95% plunge in first-quarter profit on Thursday as it grapples with a sharp global downturn in semiconductor demand that has sent prices plummeting.

    The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones as of 2022 said operating profit fell to 640 billion won ($478.6 million) for the January-March quarter, from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier.

  • Apr 27, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    Women are more digitally illiterate in poor countries than men: UN

    Some 90 percent of young women and teenage girls in the world's poorest countries have no access to the internet, a United Nations report published Wednesday said.

    The lack of access -- and disparity between the number of girls and boys offline -- poses serious risks that women will be left behind economically in an increasingly digitally connected world, the report from UNICEF said.

    Adolescent girls and young women are being "shut out when it comes to digital skills," it said.

'Challenge Rahul Gandhi to tweet against Sharad Pawar': Himanta Biswa Sarma

india news
Published on Apr 27, 2023 05:57 AM IST

“A senior Congress leader asked me what will be the use of a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi as he probably doesnot know what he tweeted,” Himanta said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma asked why Rahul Gandhi has not tweeted against Sharad Pawar.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

EPS meets Shah amid strained ties with BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:50 AM IST

AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) met Union home minister Amit Shah amidst strained relationship with BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

EPS meets Amit Shah in Delhi amid strained ties with Tamil Nadu BJP. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Rebuild panel, give details of its members: Madras HC to Kalakshetra

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The premium performing arts institution has been in the spotlight after students went on protests alleging sexual harassment by four teachers

The students in their petition have sought a safe learning environment and a redressal mechanism to deal with complaints on campus. (FILE)
ByDivya Chandrababu

Pregnant woman found dead on Vizag beach

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:37 AM IST

A pregnant woman allegedly died by suicide by walking into the Bay of Bengal at Rama Krishnapuram beach in Andhra Pradesh. Her body was found buried up to the torso in the sand.

Pregnant woman’s body found on Vizag’s beach (Reresentational Image)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Andhra Pradesh: Tussle between media houses take political colour

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The ongoing tussle between two media houses in Andhra Pradesh has taken a political colour ahead of the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Tussle between media houses take political colour in Andhra Pradesh. (AP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Girl gang-raped at gunpoint in Rajasthan: Police

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:32 AM IST

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men at gunpoint in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district earlier this week, police on Wednesday said.

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

Bodies of 2 Dalit girls found inside canal in Rajasthan: Police

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The bodies of two Dalit minor girls, who went missing from their homes, were found in a canal in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday, police said.

HT Image
ByMukesh Mathrani, Barmer

Karnataka Elections: My competition is with both BJP and Congress, says Janardhan Reddy

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Accused of trying to split the BJP votes, in an interview with Arun Dev, Janardhan Reddy said that he is open to supporting anyone who will support his poll promises

Former BJP minister Janardhan Reddy. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent

Supreme Court orders digitisation of all records of trial, civil courts

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 03:59 AM IST

A bench of justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Karol underscored the increased role of technology in creating a more accessible and transparent judicial system.

The Supreme Court underscored the increased role of technology in creating a more accessible, inexpensive, dependable, and transparent judicial system. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

Woman jumps off bike taxi in city after driver tries to grope her: Cops

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The driver took the phone of the woman for OTP and changed the location. While he started heading towards a different location, the woman retaliated but he did not respond

The video of the victim jumping off the bike has gone viral on social media. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent

Blood splattered all over in seconds: Eyewitness in Maoist attack

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 04:33 AM IST

The victims were part of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), which is staffed largely by local tribal communities and some former insurgents.

Eleven people were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByRitesh Mishra, Dantewada

Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh is a sign of desperation: Security officials

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 03:55 AM IST

According to an analysis by the National Bomb Data Centre, Maoists were responsible for most – 55 of 132 – IED attacks in the country in 2021.

Using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to target the security personnel, said an officer, instead of getting into direct combat has been the Maoists’ strategy lately to avoid losses and costs. (Representative file image)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi

Rajasthan outlines plan for gig workers’ welfare

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 12:16 AM IST

The cess to be levied on consumers is likely to be 1% of the total value of the service or delivery (such as a taxi ride or a food order), a top government official aware of the matter indicated

HT Image
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

Lack of intel, violation of SOPs under lens after Maoist attack in Dantewada

india news
Updated on Apr 27, 2023 04:02 AM IST

A police official said the crater on the road suggested that the Maoists had dug a foxhole to plant the explosives at night.

Eleven people were killed in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday. (PTI)
ByRitesh Mishra
