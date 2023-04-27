Home / India News / Watch: Badrinath Dham opens for darshan with Vedic chants, tunes of Army band

Watch: Badrinath Dham opens for darshan with Vedic chants, tunes of Army band

ANI |
Apr 27, 2023 07:37 AM IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said every possible effort has been made to ensure the Char Dham Yatra is easy and safe for devotees.

Doors of Badrinath Dham has opened for pilgrims at 7.10 am.

Badrinath Temple, decorated with flowers, on the eve of its doors opening, in Chamoli.(PTI)
The portals of one of Uttarakhand's Char Dham opened amid chants of Vedic shlokas (hymns).

The temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu was decorated with 15 quintals of flowers.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the portals of Kedarnath Dham were opened and the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The puja was done by Rawal Bhimashankar Linga and Pujari Shivling and Dharmacharyas.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said every possible effort has been made to ensure the Char Dham Yatra is easy and safe for devotees. "Every possible effort has been made to make the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand easy and safe. Social organisations and voluntary organizations have also provided full cooperation for the yatra. Based on the previous years' experience, work has been done to advance the travel arrangements", the CM said.

He added, "Yatra is going on smoothly in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. On April 27, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will also be opened for the darshan of the devotees."

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, flowers were showered on the devotees by helicopter. Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers at Kedarnath and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state when the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened.

The chief minister also welcomed the devotees, who had arrived to have darshan of Baba Kedar.

He then participated in a Bhandara (food disbursal programme) organised by the Mukhya Sevak on the temple premises.

badrinath uttarakhand
