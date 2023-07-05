LIVE: IMD issues orange alert, predicts heavy showers in parts of Mumbai
- Jul 05, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Woman's decomposed body found in gunny bag at Mumbai shore
The decomposed body of an unidentified woman has been found stuffed in a gunny bag at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday adding they suspect it to be a case of murder.
- Jul 05, 2023 11:18 AM IST
Thai parliament to vote for prime minister on July 13
Thailand's parliament will vote for its prime minister on July 13, house speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters on Wednesday.
- Jul 05, 2023 11:17 AM IST
IMD's rain forecast for Mumbai, Delhi
Light rains in Mumbai; IMD issues 'orange' alert. Delhi may witness light to moderate showers.
- Jul 05, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘maaf toh kya…’ warning for Modi govt as vegetable prices skyrocket
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at Modi govt over rising prices and unemployment, says people will not buy into 'hollow slogans' of BJP and will remove it from power this time. Read more
- Jul 05, 2023 10:23 AM IST
MP home minister assures strict action against Sidhi urination incident accused
Sidhi urination video: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, says "The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night. He is in the lock-up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him. Bulldozer does not work according to Congress, it works according to law."
- Jul 05, 2023 10:14 AM IST
Indians report rise in stress levels post pandemic: Report
Saridon, the headache relief brand from Bayer's Consumer Health Division in India has released the second edition of its national headache survey. The report revealed that 1 in 3 people felt that their stress levels had increased post pandemic.
Among the tier 1 towns, Mumbai is the only city with over 90% incidence of headache while Chennai follows closely at 89%; among tier 2 towns, 99% in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar claimed that they experienced headache, followed by Madurai (96%) and Indore (94%).
- Jul 05, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Supporters of Ajit Pawar meet him at his residence
- Jul 05, 2023 09:27 AM IST
Man arrested for urinating on tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh
Pravesh Shukla, who was caught on camera urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested late on Tuesday night after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against him following an online outrage. Read more
- Jul 05, 2023 08:49 AM IST
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy may meet PM Modi today
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday.
- Jul 05, 2023 08:48 AM IST
Mayawati condemns Sidhi urination incident
BSP supremo Mayawati condemns the Sidhi incident as "inhuman", calls for confiscation and demolition of the property of the accused Pravesh Shukla, who was seen urinating on a tribal youth in the viral video.
- Jul 05, 2023 08:28 AM IST
Tomato prices soar to ₹129 per kg in Delhi
Tomato prices soared to ₹129 per kg in Delhi's Safal store adn ₹150 in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.
- Jul 05, 2023 08:27 AM IST
4 die, 5 injured in Rajouri car crash
Four died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri. The injured are under treatment at Government Medical College & Associated Hospital in Rajouri, reported ANI
- Jul 05, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Tanzania today
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is all set to embark on a four-day official visit to Tanzania on Wednesday to hold high-level talks and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.
- Jul 05, 2023 08:05 AM IST
Putin says Russian economy faring better than expected
President Vladimir Putin said late on Tuesday that the Russian economy was performing better than expected after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported to him that gross domestic product growth and inflation have been surprisingly positive.
GDP growth may exceed 2% this year and consumer price inflation may not rise above 5% in annual terms, Mishustin told Putin at a meeting at the Kremlin. The International Monetary Fund expects the Russian economy to grow 0.7% this year.
- Jul 05, 2023 08:04 AM IST
One killed, four injured in July 4 fireworks accident in Texas
Fireworks being prepared for a Fourth of July spectacular ignited in a Texas warehouse on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring four and destroying the building where they were stored, officials said.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:21 AM IST
1 killed, 3 hurt in crash of small plane shortly after takeoff in Southern California
One person was killed and three others were injured when a single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in Southern California, authorities said.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:01 AM IST
UP: 6 people killed due to lightning strikes in Azamgarh
Six people were killed and one child got injured after being struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Tuesday.
- Jul 05, 2023 06:38 AM IST
'People of Maharashtra with MVA': Congress' Balasaheb Thorat
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat said that the people of the state are with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
"Those who have people's support are always stronger. The people of Maharashtra are with us (MVA). They are also coming to us. They did not like what happened," Thorat said.
- Jul 05, 2023 06:03 AM IST
WB Guv sends sealed envelope to SEC containing field visit observations
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday sent a sealed envelope to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rajiva Sinha which contained observations of his field visits to violence-hit areas in the state ahead of upcoming Panchayat polls.
West Bengal Governor also called SEC Rajiva Sinha in Raj Bhavan to discuss the issue of the report which he had got from the violence-hit areas in the state.
- Jul 05, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Rockets fired from Gaza at Israel
The Israeli army said five rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip Wednesday, as the military began withdrawing forces from Jenin in the occupied West Bank after a major two-day operation in the area.
Twelve Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed during the assault on Jenin refugee camp, launched early Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government.
- Jul 05, 2023 05:39 AM IST
All NCP workers are with Sharad Pawar: New Maharashtra LoP Jitendra Awhad
Newly appointed Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad expressed strong disapproval over the NCP Ajit Pawar faction using Sharad Pawar's photo at their party office saying that all the NCP workers support Sharad Pawar and are upset about Ajit Pawar's move.
- Jul 05, 2023 05:29 AM IST
Russia Eyes Chechens and Convicts to Fill Gaps Left by Wagner
Russia is preparing to send more Chechen fighters and convicts to Ukraine to fill holes left by Wagner mercenaries that were pulled from the battlefield, European intelligence officials believe.
- Jul 05, 2023 05:14 AM IST
Central leadership will decide Karnataka Leader of Opposition: Yediyurappa
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the central leadership will be taking a decision on the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.
"We have not taken any decision so far, it is left to the central leadership, they will take the decision", the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.