LIVE: Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as 'baseless'
Live

LIVE: Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’

Jun 11, 2023 06:56 AM IST
  • Jun 11, 2023 06:56 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate 1st-ever National Training Conclave today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today.

  • Jun 11, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’

    Former President Donald Trump blasted his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless" Saturday during his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed.

Updated on Jun 11, 2023 06:56 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Bihar municipal election results today: 806 posts; 4,431 candidates. 10 points

The results for all 31 municipal bodies in Bihar or nagar nikay chunav will be declared on Sunday.

The counting of votes will start from 8am at 58 centres. (HT File Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 06:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to become extremely severe storm today

According to IMD, the VSCS ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on Thursday.

Coastal road workers walk as waves hit the city's waterfront during high tide in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The Bombay Municipal Council is making arrangements to tackle the approach of Cyclone Biparjoy.(AP)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 06:42 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Bihar municipal election result Live: Counting to begin at 8 am

Bihar municipal elections 2023 Live Updates: The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday.

Patna Mayor Sita Sahu (R) and 58 ward councillor candidate Sweta Kumari show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the Bihar urban local bodies elections, in Patna on Friday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 07:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

NCERT rejects Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar request to drop names as advisers

Yadav and Palshikar were chief advisers for the political science books for classes 9 to 12 published in 2006-07

Yogendra Yadav and Suhas Palshikar issued a fresh statement on the NCERT row.
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 01:46 AM IST
ByFareeha Iftikhar

After Karnataka loss, BJP revisits its plans in poll-bound states

The party will intensify its outreach among the beneficiaries of the central schemes to counter the Opposition’s populist guarantees

The BJP has also planned ‘Dhanyawad Modi (Thank You Modi)’ meets. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 04:00 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

Govt reviews LWE-hit districts to prepare action plan

The MHA has recently reviewed left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected districts across the country, officials said

To prepare a long-term plan of action to reduce the influence and impact of Maoist insurgency,the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has recently reviewed left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected districts across the country . (Biplov Bhuyan)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 12:13 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan

Bengal clashes continue, Opposition seeks central forces’ deployment

The panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on July 8

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar (left) with governor CV Ananda Bose in Kolkata; and Congress workers stage a protest in Murshidabad, on Saturday over the violence in the state. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Injured migrant workers face uncertain future after Balasore train accident

Most of the injured in the June 2 accident were migrant labourers from Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand

The train tragedy at Bahanaga Bazar railway station of Odisha’s Balasore district =killed 288 passengers and injured over 1,200 (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 03:19 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty, Cuttack

Indira Gandhi assassination tableau ‘not hate crime’: Canadian agencies

A tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was displayed during a procession in Brampton city

The controversial tableau
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 07:25 AM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto

MP govt begins process to give 1k to 12 million women under Ladli Behna scheme

In an event held in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan started the scheme with a single click and called it a milestone towards women’s empowerment. Some 12 million women will receive ₹1,000 every month under the welfare scheme.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the inauguration of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojna's fund transfer (Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 12:01 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

Centre to convert 2,000 agri societies into low-cost pharmacies

The cooperation ministry, also headed by Shah, is currently ramping up a drive to digitize PACS, which act as last-mile financial institutions for millions of farmers, which will enable them to diversify their business activities.

The move follows a plan to diversify these farm-service points and an agreement overseen by home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:59 PM IST
ByZia Haq

IMA passing out parade: Sudanese cadet graduates with mixed emotions

On Saturday, a total of 374 cadets, including 42 from foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of IMA, with the passing out parade being reviewed by army chief General Manoj Pande, a statement issued by the defence ministry said.

On Saturday, a total of 374 cadets, including 42 from foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of IMA (Virender Singh Negi)
india news
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:58 PM IST
ByAmit Bathla, Dehradun

‘Till peace is restored’: Kuki group blocks crucial highway after fresh violence

Earlier, following an appeal by home minister Amit Shah to remove the blockade on NH2 to ensure smooth supply to essentials to Manipur.

A section of the National Highway-2 (NH2) was once again blocked by a Kuki organisation following fresh violence in Manipur (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 07:25 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati

‘Neither compromised nor defeated’: Wrestlers warn restarting stir if…

The wrestlers have agreed to temporarily call off their protest until June 15, by which time the police will file a charge sheet.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in Sonepat on Saturday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 12:21 AM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Sunil Rahar, New Delhi/rohtak
Sunday, June 11, 2023
