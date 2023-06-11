Live
LIVE: Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’
Jun 11, 2023 06:56 AM IST
Breaking news, June 11, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 11, 2023 06:56 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate 1st-ever National Training Conclave today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today.
- Jun 11, 2023 06:45 AM IST
Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’
Former President Donald Trump blasted his historic federal indictment as “ridiculous” and “baseless" Saturday during his first public appearances since the charges were unsealed.
Topics
LIVE: Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 06:56 AM IST
Breaking news, June 11, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Bihar municipal election results today: 806 posts; 4,431 candidates. 10 points
The results for all 31 municipal bodies in Bihar or nagar nikay chunav will be declared on Sunday.
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 06:30 AM IST
Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to become extremely severe storm today
According to IMD, the VSCS ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on Thursday.
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 06:42 AM IST
HT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Bihar municipal election result Live: Counting to begin at 8 am
Bihar municipal elections 2023 Live Updates: The voting of the third phase of the state's Municipal elections was held from 7 am to 5 pm on Friday.
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 07:30 AM IST
NCERT rejects Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar request to drop names as advisers
Yadav and Palshikar were chief advisers for the political science books for classes 9 to 12 published in 2006-07
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 01:46 AM IST
After Karnataka loss, BJP revisits its plans in poll-bound states
The party will intensify its outreach among the beneficiaries of the central schemes to counter the Opposition’s populist guarantees
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 04:00 AM IST
Govt reviews LWE-hit districts to prepare action plan
The MHA has recently reviewed left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected districts across the country, officials said
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 12:13 AM IST
Bengal clashes continue, Opposition seeks central forces’ deployment
The panchayat elections are scheduled to be held on July 8
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 01:02 AM IST
Injured migrant workers face uncertain future after Balasore train accident
Most of the injured in the June 2 accident were migrant labourers from Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 03:19 AM IST
, CuttackDebabrata Mohanty
Indira Gandhi assassination tableau ‘not hate crime’: Canadian agencies
A tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was displayed during a procession in Brampton city
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 07:25 AM IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
MP govt begins process to give ₹1k to 12 million women under Ladli Behna scheme
In an event held in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan started the scheme with a single click and called it a milestone towards women’s empowerment. Some 12 million women will receive ₹1,000 every month under the welfare scheme.
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 12:01 AM IST
Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
Centre to convert 2,000 agri societies into low-cost pharmacies
The cooperation ministry, also headed by Shah, is currently ramping up a drive to digitize PACS, which act as last-mile financial institutions for millions of farmers, which will enable them to diversify their business activities.
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:59 PM IST
IMA passing out parade: Sudanese cadet graduates with mixed emotions
On Saturday, a total of 374 cadets, including 42 from foreign countries, successfully passed out from the portals of IMA, with the passing out parade being reviewed by army chief General Manoj Pande, a statement issued by the defence ministry said.
Updated on Jun 10, 2023 11:58 PM IST
Amit Bathla, Dehradun
‘Till peace is restored’: Kuki group blocks crucial highway after fresh violence
Earlier, following an appeal by home minister Amit Shah to remove the blockade on NH2 to ensure smooth supply to essentials to Manipur.
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 07:25 AM IST
Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
‘Neither compromised nor defeated’: Wrestlers warn restarting stir if…
The wrestlers have agreed to temporarily call off their protest until June 15, by which time the police will file a charge sheet.
Updated on Jun 11, 2023 12:21 AM IST
Shantanu SrivastavaSunil Rahar, New Delhi/rohtak