AAP’s mega Ramlila Maidan rally against ordinance today

In its first major public show of strength against he Union government’s ordinance on services in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a mega rally at central Delhi’s historic Ramlila Maidan with party leaders saying that nearly one lakh people from Delhi are expected to attend the event which will be attended by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, party MPs and MLAs and other top leaders of the party. Preparations underway for the Aam Aadmi Party's rally against the centre’s services ordinance at Ramlila Maidan.The party expects one lakh people to attend the rally. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

A party leader privy to the rally arrangements said that all MLAs and councillors of the party have been told to mobilise participants for the rally from their respective constituencies. The rally is scheduled to start at 10am, and CM Kejriwal is likely to address the event around 12noon, said the leader who asked not to be named.

On Friday, convener of AAP’s Delhi unit Gopal Rai met party bearers to discuss the rally preparations.

Rai said the party has held several meetings at the grassroots levels, including door-to-door campaigns in the city to make people aware of the ordinance and how it affects their lives, and urged them to participate in the rally .

“The rally is going to serve as a platform for the people of Delhi to express their indignation and rage towards the Narendra Modi government’s ordinance. It is important to understand that the Constitution grants every citizen the right to vote, and any attempt by an individual or organisation to undermine this right should be met with a united public voice of opposition,” Rai said.

The ordinance cast a bundle of new provisions in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991, reincarnating the supreme authority of LG in having the final word in matters of transfers and postings of bureaucrats assigned to various departments under purview of the elected government in Delhi.

While the Supreme Court’s May 11 judgment found no justification in a 2015 notification of the Centre putting “services” — as found in Entry 41 of List II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India — out of the ambit of the legislative and executive power of the elected government in the national capital, the ordinance seeks to lend statutory protection to this notification by adding it as Section 3A of the Amendment Act.

Kejriwal has met opposition leaders across the country to shore up support against the ordinance when it will be tabled in the Parliament. The AAP chief has met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Bihar CM and his deputy Nitish Kumar and Tejashvi, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

The second party official above said that arrangements have been made at the rally venue to protect people from heat. “A huge tent has been erected at the venue and arrangements for air coolers, fans and drinking water have also been made. AAP volunteers will be stationed all across the venue and to help people,” the official said.

Incidentally, the rally venue -- Ramlila Maidan -- is the birthplace of the AAP. The party arose from the massive anti-corruption protest of 2011. So far, on all three occasions when the party formed the government in Delhi --- 2013, 2015 and 2020, the AAP organised the swearing in function at the Ramlila Maidan. The huge ground, situated between old and central Delhi on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, also hosts one of the oldest Ramlila functions in the national Capital.

Traffic diversion

The Delhi Traffic Police have made arrangements in central Delhi on Sunday in view of the ‘Maha Rally’ by the Aam Aadmi Party that is expected to be attended by several VIPs and draw a large crowd.

In order to ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of the attendees, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced specific arrangements and restrictions for the day.

Several diversion points have been identified for traffic rerouting, said the traffic police. These include Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg, Bhavbhuti Marg, Minto Road, Delhi Gate, roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk, and roundabout Paharganj Chowk. Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and follow the directions of traffic police personnel, said the traffic police.

To facilitate the smooth movement of traffic, certain road stretches will face restrictions and diversions starting from 8 am on Sunday. These include the Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Minto Road to Kamla Market, Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, and Pahar Ganj Chowk and Jhandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate.

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, use alternative routes if possible, and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a hassle-free experience. Strict action will be taken against any violations of traffic rules and regulations during the event, said the traffic police.