Home / India News / Breaking news LIVE: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram
Live

Breaking news LIVE: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram

Jun 17, 2023 05:46 AM IST
OPEN APP

Breaking news live updates June 17, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 17, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    NCAA committee recommends dropping marijuana from banned drug list for athletes

    An NCAA panel is calling for the removal of marijuana from the organization's list of banned drugs, suggesting that testing should be limited to performance-enhancing substances.

  • Jun 17, 2023 05:33 AM IST

    Severe storm kills 3 in southern Brazil, 12 still missing

    Authorities of the southern Brazil state of Rio Grande do Sul said that three people died and 12 were missing after a winter storm swept through the region.

    Gov. Eduardo Leite said two people died in the city of Sao Leopoldo and one was killed in Maquine, on the state's coast.

  • Jun 17, 2023 05:28 AM IST

    Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Vanasthalipuram

    A massive fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram Rachakonda in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said.

    According to officials, the incident happened at a furniture warehouse located at Hasthinapuram Road.

  • Jun 17, 2023 05:23 AM IST

    NATO moves to protect undersea pipelines, cables as concern mounts over Russian sabotage threat

    NATO launched a new center Friday for protecting undersea pipelines and cables following the still-unsolved apparent attack on the Nord Stream pipelines and amid concern Russia is mapping vital Western infrastructure for energy and the internet in waters around Europe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news live update latest news + 1 more

LIVE: Fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Hyderabad's Vanasthalipuram

india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 05:46 AM IST

Breaking news live updates June 17, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

ISRO’s busy calendar in 2023-24

Missions to study the lunar surface, solar flares, and a joint operation with NASA to observe the Earth — a line-up of India’s space missions this year and next

Indian Space Research Organisation is working on Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 launches in this year(ISRO)
india news
Published on Jun 17, 2023 12:41 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai

Balaji’s arrest latest flashpoint in Tamil Nadu govt-guv tussle

A political row broke out on Friday in Tamil Nadu over the continuation of arrested minister V Senthil Balaji, even as a Chennai court granted ED custody of the politician for eight days.

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji.
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 12:08 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Manjhi was BJP spy, HAM not a part of Bihar alliance: Nitish

Kumar also said that Manjhi wanted to be a part of the June 23 meeting of Opposition parties but was not invited amid apprehensions that he may leak details of the event to the BJP

Chief minister Nitish Kumar also said that Manjhi wanted to be a part of the June 23 meeting of Opposition parties but was not invited amid apprehensions that he may leak details of the event to the BJP (Santosh Kumar/ HT)
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 12:05 AM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna

Rare fossil ‘left-over impression of fallen beehive’

It has now emerged that the rare fossil isn’t really the extinct remains of the primitive animal that inhabited seabeds , but a left-over impression of a fallen beehive

Officials said that the fossil also had traces of honey and wax. (HT)
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 12:00 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi

Suspended Tamil Nadu officer convicted for sexual harassment, gets bail

Former TN special DGP Rajesh Das was convicted and sentenced to 3-year imprisonment for 2021 on-duty sexual harassment of woman superintendent of police (SP).

Former Tamil Nadu special director general of police Rajesh Das. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 12:39 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

5 terrorists shot dead in Kashmir

Five heavily armed foreign were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, police said.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 11:56 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar:

Proposed changes to wildlife law may hit research: Experts

One of the issues with the new system of schedules is that scientists may require two levels of permissions from the state and the Centre to collect specimens.

The amendment bill sought to rationalise the schedules, and has created only two main levels of protection for animals (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 03:48 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Six eggs of endangered bird washed away in UP; 4 at risk

Six Indian Skimmer eggs laid beside a barrage in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor were washed away on Thursday due to the strong flow of water from the dam, said conservationists.

The Indian skimmer is found in the coastal estuaries of western and eastern India.
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 11:54 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi/meerut

Cyclone Biparjoy: Restoration process begins after cyclone leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: In areas across coastal Gujarat like Bhuj and Dwarka, people stayed off the roads, and businesses such as hotels, restaurants and petrol stations remained shut.

Workers erect a pole to restore electricity in Kutch district of Gujarat. (AP)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 11:51 PM IST
ByMaulik Pathak, Bhuj

Hit, but not politically: Water mission gives BJP planners food for thought

BJP's internal surveys reveal that voters give full credit to Modi government's housing for all scheme, but are indifferent about the Jal Jeevan Mission.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 11:51 PM IST
BySunetra Choudhury

From HT Archives: When India gained, and regained, their Lord’s supremacy

India's first Test win at Lord's on June 10, 1986, is a great moment in Indian Test history, with Dilip Vengsarkar scoring a century and Kapil Dev grabbing four wickets to secure a 47-run victory. It was India's second-ever 2-0 series win against a strong rival overseas, and Vengsarkar became the first foreign batter to score three Test centuries at Lord's. India have won only nine times in 67 Tests in England, with three of them at Lord's.

India fans rush onto the field to congratulate Dilip Vengsarkar at Lord's Cricket Ground, London, on June 7, 1986. (Getty Images)
india news
Updated on Jun 16, 2023 11:51 PM IST
ByN Ananthanarayanan

Political slugfest erupts over Nehru Memorial renaming

The announcement sparked a political row, with the Congress calling it a “petty” act and the BJP slamming the party’s reaction as “political indigestion”

The decision came a year after the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, or prime ministers’ museum, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 04:48 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj

Day after charges, minor’s father hopes to move on: ‘Wish wrestlers well’

The events of the past few months have left the 38-year-old shaken, even paranoid. “I have lost all trust in people around me…I fear for my life,” he said.

On Thursday, Delhi Police charged Singh with sexual harassment, stalking, and assault or force to outrage the modesty of a woman, but told a court to cancel the Pocso case due to a lack of corroborating evidence.
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 04:49 AM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Sunil Rahar

From yoga to bilaterals: Modi's packed schedule during US visit

The external affairs ministry on Friday announced that Modi will visit the US during June 20-24, when he will be hosted by Biden at the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 17, 2023 04:49 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out