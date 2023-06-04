Live
LIVE: US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in India today
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 06:00 AM IST
Jun 04, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office, begins third presidential term
Turkey’s longtime leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, took the oath of office on Saturday, ushering in his third presidential term that followed three stints as prime minister.
Jun 04, 2023 06:00 AM IST
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in India today on two-day visit
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Sunday.
‘Watch me when I get back’: Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi's remarks abroad | VIDEO
Published on Jun 04, 2023 06:01 AM IST
The Congress and the BJP have been involved in war of words over Rahul Gandhi's "one such specimen" remark made in the US against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
'No one killed 288+ people': Politics over Odisha tragedy amid ‘sabotage’ theory
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 05:50 AM IST
Soon, Odisha triple train clash will be touted as ‘an act of god’, opposition upped the ante demanding Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation.
Odisha train crash LIVE: Special Balasore train with survivors reaches Chennai
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 06:42 AM IST
Odisha train accident live: The official toll in the devastating train accident has been pegged at 288 so far, with nearly 1,000 sustaining injuries.
Centre bans 14 fixed dose combination drugs citing health 'risk'
Published on Jun 04, 2023 02:42 AM IST
The move comes after recommendations by an expert committee, which said that there is “no therapeutic justification for this FDC (fixed dose combination).
Odisha accident: 90 trains cancelled, 46 forced to divert as services thwarted
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 04:28 AM IST
The South-Eastern Railway cancelled key trains, including the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the Darbhanga-Kanniyakumari Express and the Kamakhya-LTT Express.
Shah-Naidu’s late night meet stokes speculation of BJP-TDP partnership
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 04:28 AM IST
According to a person aware of the details, the meeting lasted over an hour and the two leaders discussed a bunch of issues.
Chandrayaan-3 launch window opens from July 12: Isro chief
Published on Jun 04, 2023 02:13 AM IST
HT on May 22 reported that the launch of the much-awaited mission is likely to happen on July 12 and the lunar touchdown is expected on August 23.
9 Indian sailors released after months in captivity in Libya
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 04:29 AM IST
The sailors had informed the Indian embassy in Tunisia in February that they were captured by the local militia after the vessel broke down near Libyan coast.
Mission Hope for Punjabi women stranded in Oman
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 01:00 AM IST
As 24 of the 38 women from the state are brought back from Gulf nation, victims in Moga, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur districts recount the ordeal.
They brought my son’s photo, said he is dead: Kin of Odisha train accident victim
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:57 AM IST
In Kolkata, government officers monitoring the emergency helpline numbers said they received frantic calls from almost all districts
NDRF jawan headed home on Coromandel Express sent first accident alert
Published on Jun 04, 2023 12:57 AM IST
The worst rail accident in India in nearly three decades has left at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured.
PTI
Odisha accident: ‘Sparks were flying around, no memory of how I exited coach’
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:53 AM IST
As the train came to a shuddering halt, sparks started flying around, says a survivor.
Bahanaga Bazar/balasore
Andhra Pradesh chief minsiter sends teams to Odisha to carry out rescue operations
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:51 AM IST
Jagan held a meeting with chief minister office (CMO) officials and reviewed the situation. He directed them to be in touch with the Odisha CMO and the railway officials.
Heatwave to prevail across Telanaga: IMD
Updated on Jun 04, 2023 12:50 AM IST