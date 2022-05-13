Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BREAKING: 6 dead of ‘fever’ in North Korea as Covid-19 hits country

Updated on May 13, 2022 05:36 AM IST
  • Fri, 13 May 2022 05:35 AM

    6 dead of ‘fever’ in North Korea as Covid-19 hits country

    Six people die of ‘fever’ as Covid-19 hits North Korea, reported state media.

