4 die as bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims catches fire near J&K's Katra

  • The bus was carrying a large number of Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Katra to Jammu.
Bus carrying pilgrims catch fire near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.&nbsp;
Bus carrying pilgrims catch fire near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. 
Updated on May 13, 2022 06:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least four persons died on Friday after a bus carrying pilgrims to the Vaishno Devi shrine caught fire near Katra in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. As many as 22 others were injured. 

According to reports, the bus was carrying a large number of pilgrims to Jammu when it caught fire near Nomai, about 3km from Katra. Officials said the injured were rushed to the hospital.

Katra is the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famed Vaishno Devi shrine.

Additional director general (ADG) of police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, told reporters initial probe did not point to use of any explosive, adding a forensic team was looking into the cause of the fire.

Reasi deputy commissioner Babila Rakwal said this was not a blast, but a bus tank explosion due to overheating (caused by the weather).

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from agencies and bureau)

jammu and kashmir vaishno devi
