Peak power demand in Delhi hits season’s high of 6,780MW: Discoms
- This is the eighth time in the 10 days of May that the national capital’s peak power demand has crossed the 6,000MW-mark, officials said.
The peak power demand in Delhi rose to 6,780MW on Thursday, the year’s highest so far and a record for May, largely due to an increase in the usage of cooling appliances in view of the higher-than-normal daily temperatures, power discom officials said.
The previous high for the month was 6,461MW, on May 31, 2019. This is the eighth time in the 10 days of May that the national capital’s peak power demand has crossed the 6,000MW-mark, officials said.
This was only to be expected considering that the city got hotter by a degree or two on Thursday, with the mercury crossing 45°C in north-west Delhi’s Mungeshpur. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, clocked a maximum temperature of 42.5°C on Thursday — three degrees above normal.
To be sure, Delhi has been setting new peak power demand records since 2018, when it first breached the 7,000MW-mark. This year, power utilities have projected the peak demand to breach 8,000MW. So far, Delhi’s all-time highest peak demand was on July 2, 2019, when it touched 7,409 MW.
On Thursday, the city’s power demand increased by 2.8% in the span of 24 hours and by 7.8% since May 1. On Wednesday, the peak demand was clocked at 6,596MW. Delhi’s peak power demand in May had not crossed the 6,000MW-mark in 2021 and 2020. In 2019, it had crossed the 6,000MW-mark only thrice — May 29 (6,020MW), May 30 (6,240MW) and May 31 (6,461MW). With early onset of summer this year, in April, the peak power demand was higher the previous month and was 100% more than the demand seen in April in 2021, 2020 and 2019, discom officials said.
-
Chandigarh woman cheated out of ₹2.54 lakh, 2 booked
Two people have been booked for cheating a Sector 38 woman out of ₹2.54 lakh on the pretext of selling hThe complainant, Sunita Devi'sa plot. The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma and Jarnail Singh. The complainant, Sunita Devi, said the accused took the money from her for a two marla plot at Jhujhar Nagar village in Mohali. But, they neither handed over the plot nor returned her money. A cheating case has been registered.
-
Over 20,000 people sent in suggestions for Punjab budget, says state finance minister Harpal Cheema
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that more than 20,000 people have responded to Aam Aami Party government's invitation to send suggestions for the state budget. Majority responders male Sharing the demographic data, he said, “At least 72.70% suggestions came from males and 19.89% from females. In the male category, the majority (45.42%) suggestions came from the 31 to 40 age group.”
-
Jal Nigam recruitment scam: Azam Khan appears before CBI court
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday appeared before the CBI court in connection with the Jal Nigam recruitment scam case. The court could not frame charges against Khan as his lawyers demanded documents submitted by the SIT in court along with the chargesheet. Khan arrived from Sitapur jail, where he is lodged at present for the past 28 months. In 88 FIRs lodged against him, Khan has secured bail in 87 cases.
-
Dhakoli man held for attacking journalist in Zirakpur
A week after a journalist working for a vernacular newspaper, 56, Alok Verma, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and wallet in Zirakpur on May 4, police have arrested one of the accused. Identified as Guggan Garg, alias Gagan, he is a resident of Dhakoli. Police have also recovered the Honda Activa used in the crime and ₹300 from him.
-
Health minister finds expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, orders probe
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who also holds the health portfolio, has ordered probe into the issue of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh found stocked at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday. During his inspection for around 45 minutes, he finally counted 322 pages having list of expired medicines worth ₹50 lakh. Irked over the issue, the minister asked about who was responsible for this.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics