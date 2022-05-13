Home / India News / BREAKING: 6 dead of ‘fever’ in North Korea as Covid-19 hits country
BREAKING: 6 dead of ‘fever’ in North Korea as Covid-19 hits country

  Breaking news updates May 13, 2022:
Updated on May 13, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
  • May 13, 2022 05:35 AM IST

    6 dead of ‘fever’ in North Korea as Covid-19 hits country

    Six people die of ‘fever’ as Covid-19 hits North Korea, reported state media.

Topics
top news breaking news
india news

Covid-19: Booster dose gap cut to 3 months for those travelling overseas

The decision comes at a time when the uptake for the booster dose — all adults are eligible for it nine months after their second dose — has been slow, and there are fears that doses may be wasted
Indian citizens and students travelling overseas will soon be able to take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted (HT File Photo/Vijay Bate)
Indian citizens and students travelling overseas will soon be able to take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted
Updated on May 13, 2022 04:50 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
india news

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: HC tells Mathura court to decide on pleas in 4 months

The two applications include a temporary injunction (TI) application, as well as the application for joining the trial of all the pending cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute
Mathura: A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. A group of devout Hindus has moved a Mathura civil court here for removal of the mosque allegedly built at the exact birthplace of Lord Sri Krishna within the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple in the holy city. (PTI Photo)(PTI27-09-2020_000034B) (PTI)
Mathura: A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:57 AM IST
ByJitendra Sarin and Hemendra Chaturvedi, Prayagraj/agra
india news

Ex-MP Ramya trolled for dig at Shivakumar

Ramya, the former Congress MP from Mandya and actress, on Thursday attempted to take down trolls, some from within her party, who accused her of defrauding the outfit of 8 crore after her statements on DK Shivakumar
Former Congress MP from Mandya Ramya says she was trolled online and was at the receiving end of a targeted attack by supporters of DK Shivakumar. (HT FILE)
Former Congress MP from Mandya Ramya says she was trolled online and was at the receiving end of a targeted attack by supporters of DK Shivakumar.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Congress Chintan Shivir begins today in Udaipur

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the three-day Chintan Shivir on Friday afternoon and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address the delegates on May 15
Congress leader leaves for the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, from Sarai Rohilla railway station, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Congress leader leaves for the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, from Sarai Rohilla railway station, in New Delhi.
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi/udaipur
india news

Larger Bombay HC bench to hear issue of transit anticipatory bail

The advocates submitted that as there was a question on constitutional and statutory rights, courts could merge both under section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and grant not only transit bail but also permanent anticipatory bail.
Larger Bombay HC bench to hear issue of transit anticipatory bail
Larger Bombay HC bench to hear issue of transit anticipatory bail
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

2 arrested for harassing Dalit woman in Karnataka’s Shivamogga

Karnataka police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly stripping a Dalit woman in Shivamogga district.
The Dalit woman was allegedly stripped in a public place by four men in Karnataka’s Araga village on Monday, senior police officers said.
The Dalit woman was allegedly stripped in a public place by four men in Karnataka's Araga village on Monday, senior police officers said.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Two weeks on, no headway in acid attack case, accused stillabsconding

Talking to the media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the department has made the case a priority
Police say they have evidence suggesting that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. (Representative Photo)
Police say they have evidence suggesting that the attack was not extempore but well-planned.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Stalin urges PM Modi, CJI to maintain social diversity in appointment of top court judges

In a letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Stalin said that it is important that the composition of the Supreme Court and the high courts reflect the diverse and pluralistic society of India.
Chief minister MK Stalin demanded that Tamil be made the official language of the Madras high court and its bench in Madurai, besides English. (PTI)
Chief minister MK Stalin demanded that Tamil be made the official language of the Madras high court and its bench in Madurai, besides English.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Karnataka govt to deliberate more on OBC quota in local body polls

The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government on Thursday said it will continue deliberations on the issue of providing reservation for backward classes in local body elections before it can hold the polls.
Karnataka’s minister for law and parliamentary affairs JC Madhuswamy. (HT)
Karnataka's minister for law and parliamentary affairs JC Madhuswamy.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Early southwest monsoon likely, heavy rain in Andaman soon: IMD

Southwest monsoon is already advancing towards South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, and will reach these locations by May 15.
Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days and isolated heavy rain from May 14 to 16, the IMD said (PTI)
Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days and isolated heavy rain from May 14 to 16, the IMD said
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi
india news

‘Do research’: HC denies nod to open Taj rooms

The plea, filed by Rajneesh Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth media in-charge, sought directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal
Agra, May 12 (ANI): (file photo) Allahabad High Court to hear a petition seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities, in Agra on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Agra, May 12 (ANI): (file photo) Allahabad High Court to hear a petition seeking to open 22 closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities, in Agra on Thursday.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByPawan Dixit
india news

Poachers tranquillise rhino to remove horn in Assam

The incident came to light on Monday when personnel deployed in the park found the dehorned sub-adult male rhino aged around 8-10 years, during routine patrolling in Muwamari area.
This is the first instance of poaching of a rhino horn using tranquiliser guns in Assam’s Orang.
This is the first instance of poaching of a rhino horn using tranquiliser guns in Assam's Orang.
Updated on May 13, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
india news

Muslim man arrested for conversion bid, assault of woman: TN police

According to the police, the accused befriended the 21-year-old woman on Instagram, and the couple started living together since last year
The accused has been booked under sections 354 A (assault) and 506(I) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology Act.((Getty Images))
The accused has been booked under sections 354 A (assault) and 506(I) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology Act.
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:16 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu
india news

Army chief visits Ladakh, briefed on LAC situation

“During his three-day visit to Ladakh, the army chief will visit forward areas in eastern Ladakh and interact with troops deployed along LAC, in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in the world,” the army said.
Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday reached Leh on a three-day visit to the sensitive Ladakh sector.
Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday reached Leh on a three-day visit to the sensitive Ladakh sector.
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
india news

Mysuru healer’s murder: Police suspect role of accused in other cases

An audio clip in a pendrive recovered from one of the accused has brought to light a purported conversation on how acts of murders could be converted into “simple cases of suicide” and how one must “remove those who come on their way, come what may”, police said.
The traditional medical practitioner from Mysuru, police said, was abducted and taken to Nilambur, and killed by a gang of nine people led by one Shabin Ashraf after he allegedly refused to share any details of his practices which were popular for treating piles. (HT Archives)
The traditional medical practitioner from Mysuru, police said, was abducted and taken to Nilambur, and killed by a gang of nine people led by one Shabin Ashraf after he allegedly refused to share any details of his practices which were popular for treating piles.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu
