BREAKING: 6 dead of ‘fever’ in North Korea as Covid-19 hits country
Breaking news updates May 13, 2022
Updated on May 13, 2022 05:36 AM IST
May 13, 2022 05:35 AM IST
6 dead of ‘fever’ in North Korea as Covid-19 hits country
Six people die of ‘fever’ as Covid-19 hits North Korea, reported state media.
Covid-19: Booster dose gap cut to 3 months for those travelling overseas
The decision comes at a time when the uptake for the booster dose — all adults are eligible for it nine months after their second dose — has been slow, and there are fears that doses may be wasted
Updated on May 13, 2022 04:50 AM IST
Krishna Janmabhoomi case: HC tells Mathura court to decide on pleas in 4 months
The two applications include a temporary injunction (TI) application, as well as the application for joining the trial of all the pending cases related to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:57 AM IST
, Prayagraj/agraJitendra Sarin and Hemendra Chaturvedi
Ex-MP Ramya trolled for dig at Shivakumar
Ramya, the former Congress MP from Mandya and actress, on Thursday attempted to take down trolls, some from within her party, who accused her of defrauding the outfit of ₹8 crore after her statements on DK Shivakumar
Published on May 13, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Congress Chintan Shivir begins today in Udaipur
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the three-day Chintan Shivir on Friday afternoon and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address the delegates on May 15
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:13 AM IST
Larger Bombay HC bench to hear issue of transit anticipatory bail
The advocates submitted that as there was a question on constitutional and statutory rights, courts could merge both under section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and grant not only transit bail but also permanent anticipatory bail.
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:54 AM IST
2 arrested for harassing Dalit woman in Karnataka’s Shivamogga
Karnataka police arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly stripping a Dalit woman in Shivamogga district.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Two weeks on, no headway in acid attack case, accused stillabsconding
Talking to the media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the department has made the case a priority
Published on May 13, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Stalin urges PM Modi, CJI to maintain social diversity in appointment of top court judges
In a letter Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Stalin said that it is important that the composition of the Supreme Court and the high courts reflect the diverse and pluralistic society of India.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Karnataka govt to deliberate more on OBC quota in local body polls
The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government on Thursday said it will continue deliberations on the issue of providing reservation for backward classes in local body elections before it can hold the polls.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Early southwest monsoon likely, heavy rain in Andaman soon: IMD
Southwest monsoon is already advancing towards South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, and will reach these locations by May 15.
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:12 AM IST
‘Do research’: HC denies nod to open Taj rooms
The plea, filed by Rajneesh Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth media in-charge, sought directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the 22 closed rooms in the Taj Mahal
Published on May 13, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Poachers tranquillise rhino to remove horn in Assam
The incident came to light on Monday when personnel deployed in the park found the dehorned sub-adult male rhino aged around 8-10 years, during routine patrolling in Muwamari area.
Updated on May 13, 2022 01:55 AM IST
Muslim man arrested for conversion bid, assault of woman: TN police
According to the police, the accused befriended the 21-year-old woman on Instagram, and the couple started living together since last year
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:16 AM IST
Army chief visits Ladakh, briefed on LAC situation
“During his three-day visit to Ladakh, the army chief will visit forward areas in eastern Ladakh and interact with troops deployed along LAC, in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in the world,” the army said.
Updated on May 13, 2022 02:35 AM IST
Mysuru healer’s murder: Police suspect role of accused in other cases
An audio clip in a pendrive recovered from one of the accused has brought to light a purported conversation on how acts of murders could be converted into “simple cases of suicide” and how one must “remove those who come on their way, come what may”, police said.
Published on May 13, 2022 12:21 AM IST