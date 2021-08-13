Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News LIVE: Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest

  • Breaking News Updates August 13, 2021: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 05:36 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 13, 2021 05:36 AM IST

    Taliban claim to capture Afghanistan's second-largest city of Kandahar: Reports

    The Taliban claimed to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city and the birthplace of the movement, on Friday after days of fierce fighting. Read More

  • AUG 13, 2021 05:24 AM IST

    Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest

    Flooding brought by heavy rains shut down some freeways in the Detroit area Thursday as waves of thunderstorms made their way across large swaths of the Midwest, leaving nearly 1 million homes and businesses without power in Michigan at one point.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

LIVE: Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 05:36 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates August 13, 2021: Get the latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Floods are now increasingly affecting the non-farm sector in India.(HT file photo)
Floods are now increasingly affecting the non-farm sector in India.(HT file photo)
india news

Climate crisis and callous urbanisation will make floods more expensive in India

By Abhishek Jha, Prayag Arora-Desai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 04:25 AM IST
The climate crisis is beginning to alter rainfall patterns. With a massive surge in urbanisation — an increase in built-up area undermines natural drainage systems – without compensating for the loss of natural drainage systems with man-made ones, floods are bound to cause more damage, at least in monetary terms, in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the past two weeks, Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have marginally increased but fresh cases have ranged between 1800 and 1900 nearly every day. (PTI PHOTO.)
In the past two weeks, Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have marginally increased but fresh cases have ranged between 1800 and 1900 nearly every day. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

As local Covid-19 clusters emerge in Tamil Nadu, focus on temples, hospitals

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 03:59 AM IST
After consulting experts last week, Tamil Nadu ordered religious places to be shut from Friday to Sunday to avoid large gatherings. A particular zone number 9 (Teynampet) in Chennai in which a major private hospital is located has been reporting new Covid-19 cases continuously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Afghan security personnel stands guard along the roadside in Herat on Thursday as the Taliban took over the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and also seized another key district capital just 150 kilometres from capital Kabul. (AFP PHOTO.)
An Afghan security personnel stands guard along the roadside in Herat on Thursday as the Taliban took over the police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third-largest city and also seized another key district capital just 150 kilometres from capital Kabul. (AFP PHOTO.)
india news

India rules out immediate closure of embassy in Afghanistan

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 03:35 AM IST
India evacuated some 50 officials and security officials from its consulate in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif early on Wednesday against the backdrop of Taliban fighters making rapid advances in the region. The move came exactly a month after evacuated a similar number of personnel from the consulate in southern Kandahar city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.