Live

Breaking News: Air India flight carrying 78 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe

Breaking News Updates August 24, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 07:35 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 24, 2021 07:35 AM IST

    Air India flight carrying 78 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe

  • AUG 24, 2021 07:16 AM IST

    Gupkar alliance to hold meeting today, discuss way forward

    The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to meet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union territory (UT). A PAGD leader told news agency PTI on Sunday that the meeting will take place at alliance chairperson and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah’s residence at 11am. Read more

  • AUG 24, 2021 06:19 AM IST

    Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Baramulla

    An encounter between security forces and militants is currently underway in Baramulla. It started around midnight at Seer village in Sopore after forces received an input about militant presence in the village, currently a cordon and search operation is underway in the area.

Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo will meet senior leaders of the Congress party in Delhi today. (File Photo)
india news

Change in Chhattisgarh? Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo in Delhi today

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Speculations have been rife that there has been a consensus for the top post based on a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing formula between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo.
Tuesday’s meeting comes days after the PAGD on August 5 held a discussion on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into a UT.(HT file photo)
india news

PAGD to hold meeting today, discuss way forward

Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 06:31 AM IST
A PAGD leader told news agency PTI on Sunday that the meeting will take place at alliance chairperson and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah’s residence at 11am.
india news

Breaking News: Air India flight carrying 78 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Breaking News Updates August 24, 2021:
Independent experts said fragile biodiversity rich areas like the North-East states and Andaman &amp; Nicobar Islands (both specifically named in last week’s cabinet note) will bear the brunt.(REUTERS)
india news

Ambiguous definition means oil-palm plantations will count as forest cover

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 05:48 AM IST
  • The Forest Survey of India defines forest cover thus: “All lands, more than 1 ha in area with a tree canopy density of 10% irrespective of ownership and legal status.
With the economy still not recovered fully , and some workers not keen on travelling out of their villages, experts and politicians are pitching for more work.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

MGNREGS work demand surged during 2nd Covid-19 wave

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 05:48 AM IST
  • The monsoon coincides with the sowing season in India, resulting in an increase in agricultural work.
Newly appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisers Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Payare Lal Garg speak to the media after meeting with PPCC President Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence, in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)
india news

Sidhu aides’ remarks spark new Punjab row

By Vishal Rambani
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Panjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu summoned the two newly appointed functionaries to his residence in Patiala and spoke to them for roughly three hours
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and other leaders after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over caste-based census at South Block in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
india news

Bihar all-party delegation meets Modi, pushes for caste-based census in India

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Speaking to media after the event, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said a demand for caste-based enumeration existed not just in his state but also the rest of the country
Demands for a caste census are deeply linked with the policy of reservations in government jobs and educational institutions.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Decoding the purpose and politics of caste census

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 05:47 AM IST
  • Such suggestions, while they appear logical , may not help achieve the objective of a caste census: enhance our understanding of India’s socio-economic inequalities.
Traffic jam at Azadpur area after rain in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
india news

60% chance of ‘below normal’ rains: Skymet

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 05:47 AM IST
In April, Skymet Weather had forecast that monsoon is likely to be ‘normal’ or ’above normal’ for the third consecutive year and monsoon rain from June to September is likely to be 103% of the long period average of 880.6 mm.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said there are about 180 R&D centres in Bengaluru but lamented the lack of any connect with students. (PTI)
india news

Karnataka CM lays out plan to help in implementation of NEP

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The launch of the new system comes at a time when the state government has been forced to resume physical classes in schools in Karnataka due to lack of connectivity for around 40% of students mostly living in rural and backward regions.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai interacts with students at a school after the state government allowed schools to reopen for Class 9 to 12 in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
india news

Karnataka resumes physical classes for senior students

By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST
In the first phase, physical classes have been reopened for students of classes 9 and 10. The government however decided not to reopen schools and PU colleges in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Mysuru as the Covid-19 positivity rate is above 2%.
Bengaluru: Known for his hardcore right wing views, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatna has courted controversy with his statements many times in the past with his provocative speeches that go unchecked. (PTI)
india news

Yatnal targets ‘intellectuals’ on Afghan crisis, stokes row

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Yatnal said that Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar who call themselves secular will not comment on the topic.
Students attend a class as the Karnataka Government allowed to reopen the schools to conduct the classes for 9th-10th and pre-university college in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
india news

Parents question reopening of schools, fee issue reignites

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:17 AM IST
They have also called it a ploy by the state governments to help the lobby with payment of fees before a fresh wave of infections forces another lockdown.
On August 11 last year, an angry mob, enraged over an alleged derogatory social media post shared by Srinivasamurthy’s nephew, burnt down more than 60 vehicles as well as DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru apart from the house of the MLA. The violence claimed four lives and left several injured. (PTI)
india news

SC refuses to cancel ex-mayor, corporator’s bail in Bengaluru riots case

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:16 AM IST
A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy dismissed the petition filed by Congress’ Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasmurthy, who had challenged the grant of bail to Raj and Zakir by the Karnataka high court in February.
During the raid, cars manufactured by Rolls Royce, Jaguar, Audi, Range Rover, Porsche, Mercedes Benz, and Jaguar were seized. (HT Photo)
india news

Lack of papers led to luxury cars’ seizure

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The transport department conducted a special drive near UB city mall, a popular shopping destination in the city, to seize the high-end vehicles, which are now parked at the Road Transport Office in Nelamangala on the outskirts of the city.
