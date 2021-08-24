Breaking News: Air India flight carrying 78 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe
AUG 24, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Air India flight carrying 78 en route to Delhi from Dushanbe
AUG 24, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Gupkar alliance to hold meeting today, discuss way forward
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to meet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union territory (UT). A PAGD leader told news agency PTI on Sunday that the meeting will take place at alliance chairperson and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah’s residence at 11am. Read more
AUG 24, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Baramulla
An encounter between security forces and militants is currently underway in Baramulla. It started around midnight at Seer village in Sopore after forces received an input about militant presence in the village, currently a cordon and search operation is underway in the area.
