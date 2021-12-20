Breaking News: Moderna says booster dose appears protective against Omicron
- Breaking news updates December 20, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Dec 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST
India to produce 45 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses per month in next 2 months: Mandaviya
In the next two month, India will increase its Covid-19 vaccine production from 31 crore doses per month to 45 crore doses per month, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Rajya Sabha.
-
Dec 20, 2021 03:00 PM IST
‘No Omicron cases in Bihar so far, we are prepared’: CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said no Omicron cases have been detected in the state so far and it is prepared for handling the new variant, reports ANI.
“So far no Omicron cases in our state. There is alertness in the state. We are prepared, arrangements have been made. Though there are no cases, you never know. Most number of per day tests are happening in the state- over 5 lakh tests being done,” he said.
-
Dec 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST
‘Suspended MPs should realise their mistakes': Piyush Goyal
The 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should realise their mistake and talk to the Chair. The Opposition leaders did not come for the meeting called by the Government today, says Union minister leader Piyush Goyal.
-
Dec 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST
All new positive Covid-19 cases in Delhi will sent for genome sequencing now: CM Kejriwal
Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron, says Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as cases rises. “We also urge the Centre to allow booster doses," he also said.
-
Dec 20, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Delhi reports four more cases of Omicron; city tally reaches 28
Four new Omicron cases reported in Delhi today taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 28. The four people, found to be infected with the variant, are admitted to Max hospital, Saket.
-
Dec 20, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Sensex crashes 1,400 points on Omicron concerns; investors lose ₹7 lakh crore
The Indian equities markets tumbled on Monday with the benchmark Sensex crashing 1400 points leading to nearly Rs.7 lakh crore loss to the investors' wealth within a couple of hours of trading.
-
Dec 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Delhi reports two more cases of Omicron, city tally rises to 24
Two new Omicron cases reported in Delhi, case tally rises to 24, says Delhi Health Department. Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment, adds the health department.
-
Dec 20, 2021 11:08 AM IST
ED sends summon notice to bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai
Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a case being investigated by the agency, reports news agency quoting sources.
-
Dec 20, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Parliament: Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion to discuss Ladakh statehood
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution. Read More
-
Dec 20, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Opposition parties to not attend meeting called by the Centre to end logjam in Rajya Sabha
The opposition parties will not attend meeting called by the Centre to end logjam in Rajya Sabha. In an internal meeting of opposition parties this morning, leaders concluded the invitation for talks to five parties is a ploy to divide the opposition.
-
Dec 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Drone sighted in Gurdaspur near international border
A drone was sighted in Gurdaspur sector near the International Border, reports news agency ANI. BSF personnel fired 5 rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory. The incident was reported at 1230am on Monday, ANI reported citing a senior BSF officer.
-
Dec 20, 2021 10:08 AM IST
India sees 6,563 new Covid-19 cases; daily tally down 7.31% from yesterday
With 6,563 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,47,46,838, while the active cases declined to 82,267, the lowest in 572 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
-
Dec 20, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Death toll in Philippines typhoon hits 208
Death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surges to 208, national police say, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years
At least 239 people injured and 52 missing.
-
Dec 20, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Omicron spread: 'We are sitting ducks for next wave of Covid-19', says expert
The Omicron variant has been spreading fast, especially in the United States, which was already ravaged by the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It is confronting another dark winter, with hospitalisations increasing 45 per cent over the last month and cases rising 40 per cent, according to a tally by news agency Reuters. Read More
Get our daily newsletter
‘Cheap statement’: Kharge on minister's remarks on Opposition boycott of meeting
- The Union government had invited four Opposition parties, whose MPs have been suspended from attending the Winter Session of the Parliament, for a meeting to end the logjam in the Upper House.
Sanjay Raut says comparing smooth roads to Hema Malini's cheeks means respect
Dozens released after protest at Chennai Foxconn plant
Parliament: Causing disruption is Oppn mantra, says Piyush Goyal
Election Laws (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha amid opposition
Kerala records 4 more Omicron cases, tally reaches 15
'Giving vote to non-citizens': Shashi Tharoor on Election Laws (amendment) Bill
- Introducing the bill, the Union law minister said that the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.
Srinagar freezes as night temperature stays at -5.8 degree Celsius
Omicron spread in India: States which recorded new cases of the variant
News updates from HT: Omicron cases in multiple states, nationwide tally at 166
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.