Breaking News: Moderna says booster dose appears protective against Omicron

December 20, 2021
Hindustan Times
  • Dec 20, 2021 03:39 PM IST

    India to produce 45 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses per month in next 2 months: Mandaviya

    In the next two month, India will increase its Covid-19 vaccine production from 31 crore doses per month to 45 crore doses per month, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Rajya Sabha.

  • Dec 20, 2021 03:00 PM IST

    ‘No Omicron cases in Bihar so far, we are prepared’: CM Nitish Kumar

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said no Omicron cases have been detected in the state so far and it is prepared for handling the new variant, reports ANI. 

    “So far no Omicron cases in our state. There is alertness in the state. We are prepared, arrangements have been made. Though there are no cases, you never know. Most number of per day tests are happening in the state- over 5 lakh tests being done,” he said. 

  • Dec 20, 2021 01:46 PM IST

    ‘Suspended MPs should realise their mistakes': Piyush Goyal

    The 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should realise their mistake and talk to the Chair. The Opposition leaders did not come for the meeting called by the Government today, says Union minister leader Piyush Goyal. 

  • Dec 20, 2021 01:19 PM IST

    All new positive Covid-19 cases in Delhi will sent for genome sequencing now: CM Kejriwal

    Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron, says Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as cases rises. “We also urge the Centre to allow booster doses," he also said.

  • Dec 20, 2021 01:02 PM IST

    Delhi reports four more cases of Omicron; city tally reaches 28

    Four new Omicron cases reported in Delhi today taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 28. The four people, found to be infected with the variant, are admitted to Max hospital, Saket.

  • Dec 20, 2021 12:31 PM IST

    Sensex crashes 1,400 points on Omicron concerns; investors lose 7 lakh crore

    The Indian equities markets tumbled on Monday with the benchmark Sensex crashing 1400 points leading to nearly Rs.7 lakh crore loss to the investors' wealth within a couple of hours of trading. 

  • Dec 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST

    Delhi reports two more cases of Omicron, city tally rises to 24

    Two new Omicron cases reported in Delhi, case tally rises to 24, says Delhi Health Department. Out of these 24 patients, 12 have been discharged and 12 are under treatment, adds the health department.

  • Dec 20, 2021 11:08 AM IST

    ED sends summon notice to bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai

    Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a case being investigated by the agency, reports news agency quoting sources.

  • Dec 20, 2021 10:44 AM IST

    Parliament: Rahul Gandhi moves adjournment motion to discuss Ladakh statehood

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution. Read More

  • Dec 20, 2021 10:32 AM IST

    Opposition parties to not attend meeting called by the Centre to end logjam in Rajya Sabha

    The opposition parties will not attend meeting called by the Centre to end logjam in Rajya Sabha. In an internal meeting of opposition parties this morning, leaders concluded the invitation for talks to five parties is a ploy to divide the opposition.

  • Dec 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST

    Drone sighted in Gurdaspur near international border

    A drone was sighted in Gurdaspur sector near the International Border, reports news agency ANI. BSF personnel fired 5 rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory. The incident was reported at 1230am on Monday, ANI reported citing a senior BSF officer.

  • Dec 20, 2021 10:08 AM IST

    India sees 6,563 new Covid-19 cases; daily tally down 7.31% from yesterday

    With 6,563 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,47,46,838, while the active cases declined to 82,267, the lowest in 572 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

  • Dec 20, 2021 06:48 AM IST

    Death toll in Philippines typhoon hits 208

    Death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surges to 208, national police say, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years

    At least 239 people injured and 52 missing.

  • Dec 20, 2021 06:25 AM IST

    Omicron spread: 'We are sitting ducks for next wave of Covid-19', says expert

    The Omicron variant has been spreading fast, especially in the United States, which was already ravaged by the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It is confronting another dark winter, with hospitalisations increasing 45 per cent over the last month and cases rising 40 per cent, according to a tally by news agency Reuters. Read More

'Cheap statement': Kharge on minister's remarks on Opposition boycott of meeting

  The Union government had invited four Opposition parties, whose MPs have been suspended from attending the Winter Session of the Parliament, for a meeting to end the logjam in the Upper House.
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
December 20, 2021
Hindustan Times
india news

Sanjay Raut says comparing smooth roads to Hema Malini's cheeks means respect

Stating that he did not take the comment of Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil in a negative way, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said such comparisons had happened earlier too.
File photo of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
December 20, 2021
Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
india news

Dozens released after protest at Chennai Foxconn plant

India is among the countries, such as Mexico and Vietnam, that are becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to minimise the impact of the trade war between China and the United States.
The highway was blocked for hours in the southern city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state, home to a plant where the Taiwan contract manufacturer, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, began assembling the iPhone 12 this year.
December 20, 2021
Reuters, Chennai
india news

Parliament: Causing disruption is Oppn mantra, says Piyush Goyal

Goyal hit out at the Opposition for not attending a meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Union minister Piyush Goyal talks to reporters outside Parliament.
December 20, 2021
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Election Laws (Amendment) Bill tabled in Lok Sabha amid opposition

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed the Bill and said it should be referred to a standing committee for scrutiny. “Linking of Aadhaar numbers with voter IDs will lead to mass disenfranchisement,” he said
Union minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. He introduced in Lok Sabha the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.
December 20, 2021
By Deeksha Bhardwaj
india news

Kerala records 4 more Omicron cases, tally reaches 15

Omicron was first detected in South Africa on November 24 and has since then, spread to nearly 100 countries. The World Health Organization has already categorised it as a ‘variant of concern’.
Medical staff collects samples for Covid-19 test at a walk-in kiosk in Kerala.
December 20, 2021
Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

'Giving vote to non-citizens': Shashi Tharoor on Election Laws (amendment) Bill

  Introducing the bill, the Union law minister said that the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
December 20, 2021
Hindustan Times
india news

Srinagar freezes as night temperature stays at -5.8 degree Celsius

Many water bodies including waterfalls, lakes and streams have frozen across the Kashmir valley due to extreme cold wave conditions over the past week.
Srinagar: A view of a frozen waterfall, about 50 kilometers from Srinagar, at Drung region of Tangmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India on Saturday. Kashmir continues to reel under a severe cold wave with Srinagar recording the coldest night of the season on Saturday
December 20, 2021
By HT Correspondent
india news

Omicron spread in India: States which recorded new cases of the variant

India has been continuously recording Omicron cases for the past week. There were 30 new Omicron cases on Saturday. On Friday, there were 26 new Omicron cases in the country, while the tally was 14 on Thursday. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, there were 12 such cases.
Delhi University students are seen wearing masks a they roam around the campus.
December 20, 2021
Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

News updates from HT: Omicron cases in multiple states, nationwide tally at 166

  Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharashtra now has 54 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
December 20, 2021
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Omicron: New cases in multiple states, nationwide tally reaches 170

The India-wide Omicron tally now stands at 170, with the state-wise breakup being: Maharashtra (54 cases), Delhi (28), Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), Gujarat (11), Uttar Pradesh (2), and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
Commuters disembark from a suburban train at a railway station, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, on December 1, 2021.
December 20, 2021
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

BJP, ally NPP begin campaign ahead of polls in Manipur

BJP’s Manipur unit chief A Sharda Devi has said the state’s ruling coalition led by BJP’s N Biren Singh has demonstrated its seriousness to resolve issues facing people and ensure there are no blockades.
The Congress, which emerged as the largest single party in the 2017 Manipur elections, has witnessed a depletion in its strength from 28 to 17 due to exits by legislators
December 20, 2021
By Sobhapati Samom
india news

PM Modi chairs meeting with top ministers to chalk out plans for ongoing session

The government had also invited five political parties whose MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha to break the deadlock in the Parliament. However, the Opposition has refused to attend the meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
December 20, 2021
ANI, New Delhi
india news

ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case 

Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi.
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai.
December 20, 2021
PTI
india news

Prayagraj: PM Modi to transfer 1000cr in account of SHGs for women empowerment

The programme is going to benefit around 16 lakh women members. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units.   
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
December 20, 2021
PTI, Prayagraj
Monday, December 20, 2021
