Breaking: UK sees record 122,186 new Covid-19 cases

UK sees record 122,186 new Covid-19 cases
Breaking news updates December 25, 2021
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Dec 25, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Canada's Covid-19 cases top 1.95 million
Canada logs 11,304 new Covid-19 cases, as total cases rise to 1,957,058. Overall deaths at 30,139.
Dec 25, 2021 05:58 AM IST
In fresh record, UK sees 122,186 new Covid-19 cases
UK reports fresh record of 122,186 new Covid-19 cases, up from 119,789 a day before.
Dec 25, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Chowgam area of Shopian: Jammu and Kashmir Police
Priests call for ban on Sunny Leone's ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache’
Priests were reacting to the music video Madhuban released by Saregama Music which features Sunny Leone.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Omicron spread: Night curfews, prohibitory orders in states as festivities start
Maharashtra has the most number of Omicron cases at 88, with Delhi (67) close on its heels followed by Telangana (38) and Tamil Nadu (34), according to the latest government data.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 05:59 AM IST
PM to address Gurpurab celebrations at Gujarat's Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib today
Prime Minister Modi will deliver his speech via video conferencing at around 12:30pm, informed his office.
Published on Dec 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
