Breaking News: Delhi police cracks down on crackers as air quality falls

Updated on Nov 04, 2021 05:32 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
  • Nov 04, 2021 05:31 AM IST

    Crackdown in Capital on crackers as AQI stays in red zone

    The air quality in the national capital worsened on Wednesday, stoking fears of a severe uptick in pollution levels on Diwali day amid concerns that widespread violations of the firecracker ban may plunge Delhi into a health emergency, even as Delhi Police flying squads fanned out across the city to crack down on the sale and use of crackers.

breaking news
india news

Centre rushes teams to 9 states as dengue surges

These nine states and Union territories are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. Over 116, 000 dengue cases have been reported by states from across the country, according to the government data.
The teams are tasked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 05:31 AM IST
By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

breaking news live november 4 2021 

Published on Nov 04, 2021 05:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
india news

Adi Guru Shankaracharya statute to be unveiled by Modi washed with coconut water

The Adi Guru Shankaracharya statue, made from Chlorite schist at the Kedarnath shrine premises, has been polished with coconut water to bring out its shine, tourism officials said.
The chlorite schist statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, which stands 12 feet tall and weighs 35 tonnes, will be formally unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5 in Kedarnath. (HT photo/Raajiv Kala)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:57 AM IST
By Neeraj Santoshi
india news

Won’t protest during Modi visit, promise Kedarnath priests after Dhami’s pledge

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who met priests over the char dham board controversy, said his government will resolve the issue by November 30
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami travelled to Kedarnath to meet protesting priests and get them to back down their planned protest during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the area on November 5. (Twitter/@pushkardhami)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 01:59 AM IST
By Neeraj Santoshi
