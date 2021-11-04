Breaking News: Delhi police cracks down on crackers as air quality falls
Nov 04, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Crackdown in Capital on crackers as AQI stays in red zone
The air quality in the national capital worsened on Wednesday, stoking fears of a severe uptick in pollution levels on Diwali day amid concerns that widespread violations of the firecracker ban may plunge Delhi into a health emergency, even as Delhi Police flying squads fanned out across the city to crack down on the sale and use of crackers.
Centre rushes teams to 9 states as dengue surges
