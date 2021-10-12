Home / India News / Breaking News: Quad navies set to kick off 2nd phase of Malabar drills
Breaking News: Quad navies set to kick off 2nd phase of Malabar drills

Updated on Oct 12, 2021 05:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  • Oct 12, 2021 05:35 AM IST

    Quad navies set to kick off 2nd phase of Malabar drills

    India, the United States, Japan and Australia will kick off the second phase of this year’s Malabar naval drills in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, with the exercise seeking to build on the synergy, coordination and interoperability developed during the first phase held in August, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

breaking news
india news

A day after quitting NC, Devender Rana, Surjeet Slathia join BJP

Rana, who was a key aide of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, said he joined the BJP because of the party’s positive response to his efforts to set a “Jammu narrative” through “Jammu Declaration” .
Published on Oct 12, 2021 05:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 7 defence firms carved out of OFB on October 15

The new companies will be formally launched by PM Modi through video conference on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The government issued an order last month, dissolving OFB with effect from October 1.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By Rahul Singh
india news

Final call on Mishra’s dismissal after evidence against son: BJP

The minister’s son, Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday in connection with the violence that erupted In Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, in which eight people including four farmers, were killed.
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 05:06 AM IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

25 candidates in fray for bypolls to Sindagi and Hanagal seats in Karnataka

In Sindagi, Ashok Mallappa Managuli is contesting from the Indian National Congress. His father M C Managuli was the JD(S) MLA whose death necessitated the bypoll.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:35 AM IST
By Press Trust Of India, Bengaluru
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
