Breaking News: Quad navies set to kick off 2nd phase of Malabar drills
- Breaking News Updates October 12, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 12, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Quad navies set to kick off 2nd phase of Malabar drills
India, the United States, Japan and Australia will kick off the second phase of this year’s Malabar naval drills in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, with the exercise seeking to build on the synergy, coordination and interoperability developed during the first phase held in August, the Indian Navy said in a statement.