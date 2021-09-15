Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi
Live

Breaking News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi

  Breaking News Updates September 15, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:06 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • SEP 15, 2021 06:05 AM IST

    Covid violations led to rise in total cases filed in 2020

    For a year with over two months in a hard lockdown for the country, 2020 logged a sharp increase in the number of criminal cases registered, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s Crime in India report released on Tuesday. Read More

  • SEP 15, 2021 05:32 AM IST

    PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi

    Sansad TV, which replaces the existing TV channels, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, will be inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More

breaking news
Indian ambassador Dr Deepak Mittal interacting with Afghan evacuees in Qatar on Tuesday.(Twitter/@IndEmbDoha)
india news

Indian ambassador thanks Qatar for supporting Afghan evacuation efforts

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Qatar has been playing a crucial role in Afghanistan following last month's withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.
india news

LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  Breaking News Updates September 15, 2021:
Uttarakhand minister of soldier welfare Ganesh Joshi (L) welcomes the newly-appointed governor of the state, Lieutenant-General Gurmit Singh (retd), at the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun.&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
india news

Ex-Army officer Gurmit Singh may take oath as Uttarakhand's new governor today

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), a highly-decorated army man who superannuated in February 2016, held several prestigious posts during his nearly four decades of service, including deputy chief of Army Staff, adjutant general, and corps commander of the strategic XV Corps that overlooks LoC Kashmir.
PM Modi will join Biden and his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga at the White House on September 24(PTI)
india news

PM Narendra Modi to meet Biden in US amid Afghan crisis

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:20 AM IST
  • PM Modi, who will be making only his second visit abroad since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Justice Yogesh Khanna said he will hear the ED’s challenge to the notices issued against its officers, arising from an FIR by the TMC MP, on September 21(Mint Print)
india news

WB police trying to derail coal scam probe: ED

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:42 AM IST
  • The agency said the state police have sent two notices in connection to an FIR lodged by Banerjee to its officers probing the alleged coal pilferage scam.
PM Modi met the council of ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan(ANi)
india news

PM Modi chairs meet with council of ministers

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:14 AM IST
  • This is the second meeting of the council that was held in person. The first was held after the council expansion in July.
Industries involved in the space sector demanded a strong regulatory support, access to funding to help India become a manufacturing hub for space technologies. (ANI file)
india news

Start-ups demand regulatory clarity, insurance to make India leading space player

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:09 AM IST
This comes a day after the newly appointed chairperson of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), Dr Pawan Goenka, said that after liberalisation of the space sector, India should work towards increasing its global market share from less than 2% to something like 10%
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was addressing a virtual symposium of principals and teachers of leading schools of the country on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan. (File photo)
india news

UN resolution 2593 should shape world’s response to Afghanistan: Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the resolution, adopted during India’s presidency of the Security Council last month, specifically refers to terror groups designated by the UN such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the need for the safe departure of all those who want to leave Afghanistan
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar oversaw the signing of agreements with five companies. (PTI file)
india news

Centre inks 5 deals for digital agri push

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:27 AM IST
In March 2021, HT reported the Centre was in the process of creating a “digital agri-stack”, a hi-tech national farmers’ database that would give the government and agribusinesses unprecedented insights into the rural economy, quoting people with knowledge of the matter.
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project in New Delhi on May 6, 2021.&nbsp;(PTI)
india news

Central Vista revamp:7k defence ministry staff to move into new offices

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on September 16 (Thursday) inaugurate the new defence ministry office complex at Africa Avenue, paving the way for the relocation to begin, said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.
The Supreme Court cited the 1983 verdict by the top court, which held that “sentence of imprisonment for life has to be equated to rigorous imprisonment for life.” (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
india news

Life term for convict means rigorous imprisonment, says Supreme Court

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:42 AM IST
The question, whether a life term necessarily means a rigorous imprisonment or simple imprisonment, came before the court in two appeals by murder convicts whose appeals were dismissed by the Gauhati high court and the Himachal Pradesh high court
The DMK-led alliance, also comprising Congress and Left parties, in the state has 159 MLAs in the 234-member legislative assembly.(HT_PRINT)
india news

DMK announces 2 candidates for Rajya Sabha, Cong’s hopes dashed

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai/new Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:36 AM IST
Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, the medical wing secretary and a practising gynaecologist and the party’s East district’s secretary KRN Rajeshkumar Namakkal will contest in the Rajya Sabha bypolls to be held on October 4, said a statement from Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
india news

Don’t demolish illegal temples in haste, will issue instructions: Karnataka CM Bommai

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The instruction came against the backdrop of the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud in Mysuru district three days ago.
TMC leader Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party, during a press conference in New Delhi,on August 17. (PTI)
india news

Sushmita Dev TMC’s pick for Rajya Sabha

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:32 AM IST
One Rajya Sabha seat in West Bengal fell vacant after the resignation of TMC leader Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who is now a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet. Bhunia won the recent assembly election from Sabang in West Midnapore district
Out of the 559 new Covid cases reported in Karnataka, 231 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 302 discharges and 4 deaths. (Agency)
india news

Karnataka logs 559 new Covid cases, 12 deaths

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The day also saw 1,034 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 2,909,656.
