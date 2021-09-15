Breaking News LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi
- Breaking News Updates September 15, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 15, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Covid violations led to rise in total cases filed in 2020
For a year with over two months in a hard lockdown for the country, 2020 logged a sharp increase in the number of criminal cases registered, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s Crime in India report released on Tuesday. Read More
-
SEP 15, 2021 05:32 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi
Sansad TV, which replaces the existing TV channels, Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, will be inaugurated on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More
Get our daily newsletter
Indian ambassador thanks Qatar for supporting Afghan evacuation efforts
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi set to launch Sansad TV today in Delhi
- Breaking News Updates September 15, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Ex-Army officer Gurmit Singh may take oath as Uttarakhand's new governor today
PM Narendra Modi to meet Biden in US amid Afghan crisis
- PM Modi, who will be making only his second visit abroad since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
WB police trying to derail coal scam probe: ED
- The agency said the state police have sent two notices in connection to an FIR lodged by Banerjee to its officers probing the alleged coal pilferage scam.
PM Modi chairs meet with council of ministers
- This is the second meeting of the council that was held in person. The first was held after the council expansion in July.