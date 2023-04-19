Live
LIVE: Parking garage collapse in New York's Manhattan kills one, injures five
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 07:18 AM IST
Apr 19, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Parking garage collapse in New York's Manhattan kills one, injures five
A parking garage collapsed on Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District in New York, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other, news agency AFP reported.
Ajit Pawar again stalled; attends Iftar party where uncle slams BJP | 10 points
Published on Apr 19, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Sharad Pawar once again quelled Ajit Pawar's attempt of rebellion and reined in the party MLAs who apparently were ready to leave with Ajit.
LIVE updates: Hearing on marriage equality pleas to resume today
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 07:19 AM IST
The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on validation of same-sex marriages Wednesday.
Nuptials await? 5 yrs after landmark, queer community hopes for an epoch
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 05:23 AM IST
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court began hearing petitions to legalise same-sex marriages in the country.
, New DelhiDhamini Ratnam Dhrubo Jyoti
On Sudan clashes, Siddaramaiah hits back at ‘appalled’ Jaishankar
Published on Apr 19, 2023 02:10 AM IST
According to the Congress leader and ex-Karnataka CM, as many as 31 people from the state were stuck in the civil war-hit African nation.
With assets worth ₹1,609cr, Nagaraj is richest candidate
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s affidavit showed that his assets have increased by 68% compared to his affidavit in 2018. He announced his total assets and those of his family at ₹1,414 crore
BJP likely to face challenges in coastal areas this year: Experts
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:37 AM IST
A closer look at BJP’s strategy shows that the party created a social coalition involving the upper castes, OBCs and the scheduled castes in the region using Hindutva as a glue
Toddler drowns in pit dug by sewage board
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:36 AM IST
Chief engineer (Kaveri) maintenance, BWSSB, Rajashekar A said the contractor of the pipeline work is responsible for the incident. “Action will be taken against engineers responsible for the supervision
Kerala CM supports TN decision to pass resolution against Governor
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:35 AM IST
Kerala CM replies to his counterpart MK Stalin extending a ‘heartfelt support’ to the resolution urging Centre and the President to fix a time limit for governors to approve the bill passed by legislature.
Search on for second home for cheetahs at MP’s Kuno park
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:35 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the National Tiger Conservation Authority to find a second home for the Cheetahs because Kuno may not be able to accommodate more than 10 of the big cats.
BJP plans Modi’s marathon rallies in poll-bound K’taka
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:33 AM IST
Nominations for the May 10 elections will be over on April 20, and the rallies and public meetings are expected to pick up pace soon after.
Woman climber Baljeet Kaur found alive in Nepal
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:33 AM IST
Baljeet Kaur, a prominent Indian woman climber, was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point.
, ChandigarhShalini Gupta
Centre asks states, municipal bodies to keep check on rising dog bite cases
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST
The new animal birth control rules 2023, which update similar rules framed in 2001, lay down steps to sterilise animals and regulate their population
Viveka murder case: Telangana HC asks CBI not to arrest Kadapa MP till April 25
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST
The Telangana HC on Tuesday asked the CBI not to arrest YS Avinash Reddy till April 25 in connection with YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, people familiar with the matter said.
SC to hear pleas on scrapping of Muslim quota on April 25
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:29 AM IST