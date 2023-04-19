Home / India News / LIVE: Parking garage collapse in New York's Manhattan kills one, injures five
Live

LIVE: Parking garage collapse in New York's Manhattan kills one, injures five

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 07:18 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, April 19, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 19, 2023 07:16 AM IST

    Parking garage collapse in New York's Manhattan kills one, injures five

    A parking garage collapsed on Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District in New York, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other, news agency AFP reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE: Parking garage collapse in New York's Manhattan kills one, injures five

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 07:18 AM IST

Breaking news highlights, April 19, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Ajit Pawar again stalled; attends Iftar party where uncle slams BJP | 10 points

india news
Published on Apr 19, 2023 06:20 AM IST

Sharad Pawar once again quelled Ajit Pawar's attempt of rebellion and reined in the party MLAs who apparently were ready to leave with Ajit.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were seen at the NCP's Iftar Party in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

LIVE updates: Hearing on marriage equality pleas to resume today

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 07:19 AM IST

The Supreme Court will resume its hearing on validation of same-sex marriages Wednesday.

A progress pride flag.(Bloomberg)
ByHT News Desk

Nuptials await? 5 yrs after landmark, queer community hopes for an epoch

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 05:23 AM IST

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court began hearing petitions to legalise same-sex marriages in the country.

Members of LGBTQ+ community take part in 17th Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk, in Kolkata.(ANI)
ByDhamini Ratnam, Dhrubo Jyoti, New Delhi

On Sudan clashes, Siddaramaiah hits back at ‘appalled’ Jaishankar

india news
Published on Apr 19, 2023 02:10 AM IST

According to the Congress leader and ex-Karnataka CM, as many as 31 people from the state were stuck in the civil war-hit African nation.

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah speaks to the media on Congress protest rally, in Bengaluru . (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

With assets worth 1,609cr, Nagaraj is richest candidate

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s affidavit showed that his assets have increased by 68% compared to his affidavit in 2018. He announced his total assets and those of his family at ₹1,414 crore

The immovable assets of Karnataka minister MTB Nagaraj and his wife are worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,072 crore. (HT Archives)
ByArun Dev

BJP likely to face challenges in coastal areas this year: Experts

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:37 AM IST

A closer look at BJP’s strategy shows that the party created a social coalition involving the upper castes, OBCs and the scheduled castes in the region using Hindutva as a glue

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP won 16 of the total 19 seats in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. (PTI)
ByArun Dev

Toddler drowns in pit dug by sewage board

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Chief engineer (Kaveri) maintenance, BWSSB, Rajashekar A said the contractor of the pipeline work is responsible for the incident. “Action will be taken against engineers responsible for the supervision

Police said an FIR has been registered at Byadarahalli police station against the BWSSB engineer concerned and the contractor on charges of causing death due to negligence. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent

Kerala CM supports TN decision to pass resolution against Governor

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Kerala CM replies to his counterpart MK Stalin extending a ‘heartfelt support’ to the resolution urging Centre and the President to fix a time limit for governors to approve the bill passed by legislature.

Pinarayi Vijayan extends support to Stalin’s resolution. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Search on for second home for cheetahs at MP’s Kuno park

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the National Tiger Conservation Authority to find a second home for the Cheetahs because Kuno may not be able to accommodate more than 10 of the big cats.

One of the cheetahs at Kuno national park. (ANI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal

BJP plans Modi’s marathon rallies in poll-bound K’taka

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Nominations for the May 10 elections will be over on April 20, and the rallies and public meetings are expected to pick up pace soon after.

In 2018 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 21 rallies, said a state leader. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi:

Woman climber Baljeet Kaur found alive in Nepal

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Baljeet Kaur, a prominent Indian woman climber, was found alive on Tuesday, a day after she went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna while descending from the summit point.

Baljeet Kaur, a prominent Indian woman climber, was found alive on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh

Centre asks states, municipal bodies to keep check on rising dog bite cases

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The new animal birth control rules 2023, which update similar rules framed in 2001, lay down steps to sterilise animals and regulate their population

There is no official data on the size of stray animals in the country, but recent cases especially the ones involving children being fatally wounded by stray dogs have riveted attention to a largely unaddressed problem. (REUTERS)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi

Viveka murder case: Telangana HC asks CBI not to arrest Kadapa MP till April 25

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The Telangana HC on Tuesday asked the CBI not to arrest YS Avinash Reddy till April 25 in connection with YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, people familiar with the matter said.

Telangana HC asks CBI not to arrest YS Avinash Reddy till April 25. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

SC to hear pleas on scrapping of Muslim quota on April 25

india news
Updated on Apr 19, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Appearing before a bench led by justice KM Joseph, solicitor general Tushar Mehta requested more time to enable the state finalise its response to the petitions.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, did not object to the adjournment but said the state should share the counter affidavit with them over the weekend so that they come prepared to argue on April 25. (HT)
ByUtkarsh Anand
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out