LIVE: India Covid tally drops below 10K-mark for first time in around 2 months
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 08:50 AM
Former Bihar minister Subhash Singh passes away
Former Bihar Minister and BJP leader Subhash Singh passed away at the AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday morning.
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 08:45 AM
India Covid tally drops below 10K-mark for first time in around 2 months
India Covid tally drops below 10K-mark for first time in around 2 months with 8,813 new cases; 29 deaths in 24 hours.
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 08:31 AM
Chinese vessel has reached Sri Lanka port amid concerns in India
Chinese vessel has reached Sri Lanka port amid concerns in India, reports ANI, citing local media.
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 08:10 AM
President pays floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal.
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 06:46 AM
India gifts Dornier to Sri Lanka a day ahead of Chinese vessel arrival
India on Monday gifted a Dornier reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka to bolster the island nation’s capability to tackle drug trafficking and maritime security challenges, with the move coming a day ahead of a controversial visit by a Chinese research vessel. Read more
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 06:19 AM
Bihar govt to expand cabinet today
The Bihar cabinet expansion is scheduled to be held on August 16 with focus on a larger representation for backward classes and minorities, in line with the vote base of the two major constituents of the Grand Alliance — the Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) and Janata Dal (United) — functionaries familiar with the matter said. Read more