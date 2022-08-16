Teesta Setalvad moves SC seeking bail in Gujarat riots case

Social activist Teesta Setalvad has moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in the Gujarat riots case. A bench, led by CJI-designate Justice UU Lalit, will the plea of the activist arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 riots cases on August 22.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, took note of the submissions of lawyer Aparna Bhat, appearing for the activist, that her plea be listed for hearing and listed Setalvad’s plea for hearing next Monday.

Setalvad was arrested on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court ruled out a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots

Setalvad and former director general of police (DGP) RB Sreekumar, also in jail, have been accused of manipulating with evidence to frame "innocent people" in the post-Godhra riots cases. Both are lodged in the Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad.

On August 3, the Gujarat high court had issued a notice to the state government on the bail plea of Setalvad and fixed the plea for hearing on September 19.

On July 30, a sessions court at Ahmedabad had rejected the bail applications of both Setalvad and Sreekumar in the case, saying that if they were released, it will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

The accused aimed to “destabilise” the Gujarat government and defame the state for their ulterior motives, it said while denying them relief.

