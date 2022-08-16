IIT (BHU) orders probe as clip of students dancing to Bhojpuri songs after flag hoisting draws flak

A day after students from the Indian Institute of Technology - Banaras Hindu University were caught on camera dancing to “vulgar” Bhojpuri songs moments after the national flag was hoisted on Independence Day, the university formed a probe team to look into the incident calling the act “objectionable and indecent”.

In a video shared by a Twitter user named Narendra Nath Mishra, whose bio said he is a journalist, students can be seen dancing to the Bhojpuri song in front of the Tricolour, apparently inside the college arena.“Independence Day celebration at IIT BHU. A wave of joy”, read the caption.

IIT BHU ??? ?????????? ???? ?? ?????? ?????????? ?? ??? pic.twitter.com/bH97BIH6UI — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) August 15, 2022

As the video went viral on social media it received widespread flak from netizens. According to a report by news agency PTI, after the Independence day programme ended on the campus, and teachers and non-teaching staff left the venue, some youth linked the music system with their mobile phones, played some Bhojpuri songs, and began dancing to them.

Soon after the staff heard the vulgar songs, the music was switched off and asked the youth to leave the venue, an official of the IIT (BHU) said.

Joint registrar Rajan Srivastava said the institute has taken cognisance of the dance on indecent Bhojpuri songs, and a committee has been formed to probe the incident, adding “action will be taken after the probe report comes".

A similar incident was reported at a government school in Bihar's Nawada district where women teachers and school children danced to Bhojpuri songs during the flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day, the video of which has gone viral, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan reported.