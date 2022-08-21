Home / India News / BREAKING: Terrorist held from J&K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered
Live

BREAKING: Terrorist held from J&K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered

Breaking news live updates August 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Aug 21, 2022 06:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 21, 2022 06:09 AM IST

    Mumbai Police detains one in '26/11-like' terror attack threat message case

    Mumbai Police Crime Branch detained a person from the Virar area late Saturday night in connection with a "26/11-like" terrorist attack threat message that was received by Mumbai traffic police.

    Mumbai Police is investigating a WhatsApp message warning of a "26/11-like" terror attack in the city received on the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Police Traffic Control from a Pakistan-based number police on Saturday.

  • Aug 21, 2022 05:40 AM IST

    Terrorist held from J&K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered, reports ANI

    Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army on Saturday, arrested a terrorist from Bandipora.

    According to Police, the arrested terrorist Imtiyaz Ah Beigh alias Ina Bhai is a resident of Beigh Mohalla Fatehpora in Baramulla district.

    Police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK 47 rifle, two AK magazines and 59 AK rounds from his procession.

    The investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

'Send Bilkis rapist felicitation squad': Mahua Moitra on '5 humne maare' video

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 06:00 AM IST

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said Rajasthan's BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja who admitted to having lynched is the ‘new hero’ waiting to be felicitated by the BJP, after 11 ‘Bilkis Bano rapists’

Mahua Moitra said Rajasthan BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja whose on-camera boasting of lynching five people went viral is a ‘new hero’.
Mahua Moitra said Rajasthan BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja whose on-camera boasting of lynching five people went viral is a ‘new hero’.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story

IMD expects rain fury in these states, flood fear looms in Odisha

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 05:57 AM IST

At least 21 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, flash floods, and other weather-related incidents on Saturday.

Indian Army with NDRF and Himachal Pradesh Police saved lives of 11 civilians who were stranded on an island formed in the middle of fast flowing Ghumarnu stream of Kangra.
Indian Army with NDRF and Himachal Pradesh Police saved lives of 11 civilians who were stranded on an island formed in the middle of fast flowing Ghumarnu stream of Kangra.
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

BREAKING: Terrorist held from J&K's Bandipora; arms, ammunition recovered

india news
Updated on Aug 21, 2022 06:09 AM IST

Breaking news live updates August 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Factories of education leading to human resources’ devaluation: CJI

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 05:36 AM IST

The CJI made the said remark while addressing the convocation ceremony at his alma mater, the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.

CJI NV Ramana (File Photo)
CJI NV Ramana (File Photo)
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story

Excise policy row: CBI got President's approval before booking Manish Sisodia

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 04:42 AM IST

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act requires Presidential assent to investigate a legislator in Union Territories. For excise officers, the Lieutenant Governor is the permitting authority.

New Delhi, India - Aug. 19, 2022: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with the media after the day long CBI raid at his residence, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Aug. 19, 2022: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with the media after the day long CBI raid at his residence, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 19, 2022. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Close Story

Four not part of administration helped frame Delhi's excise policy: CBI FIR

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 04:33 AM IST

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the excise minister, as well as 14 other named individuals, have been named in the FIR.

Manish Sisodia speaks at a press conference on Saturday,
Manish Sisodia speaks at a press conference on Saturday,
ByHT Correspondents
Close Story

Months ahead of polls in Guj, 2 ministers relieved of a portfolio each: Reports

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Rajendra Trivedi has lost the revenue department and Purnesh Modi no longer holds the charge of the road and building ministry. Chief minister Bhupendra Patel will handle the two ministries besides his existing portfolios.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (Twitter Photo)
Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (Twitter Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

KCR’s remark on Raichur merger triggers slugfest

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Bengaluru: Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s remark that people of Raichur want merger of the district with Telangana because of TRS’s welfare programmes was politically motivated, Karnataka textiles minister Shankar B Patil Munenakoppa has said

KCR’s remark on Raichur merger triggers slugfest
KCR’s remark on Raichur merger triggers slugfest
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Political row erupts over BJP leader’s remark on lynchings

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST

The BJP leader is seen making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini.

MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja (HT Photo)
MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja (HT Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, Jaipur
Close Story

Sterlite firing: Cops named in final report being scrutinised by legal experts

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST

Activists had demanded that the state government convene the assembly to discuss the report by (retired) Justice Arun Jegadeesan Commission following an English news magazine’s article published on Thursday some findings of the report which named senior police officers for the firing

Thirteen civilians died allegedly by police firing on the 100th day of the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in May 2018. (Mksr2020 / Wikimedia Commons)
Thirteen civilians died allegedly by police firing on the 100th day of the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in May 2018. (Mksr2020 / Wikimedia Commons)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story

No lapses in treatment given to J Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals: AIIMS report

india news
Updated on Aug 21, 2022 05:09 AM IST

From 1998, Jayalalithaa was under the care of surgeon Dr K S Sivakumar who had informed the panel that she had been eating grapes, cakes and sweets prior to hospitalisation. Dr Sivakumar examined her on September 19 and treated her until her admission on September 22, 2016.

J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016 and was there for 75 days till she passed away on December 5 that year. (HT Archives)
J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016 and was there for 75 days till she passed away on December 5 that year. (HT Archives)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story

Court notice to Nagpur police for not lodging FIR against RSS

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Jabalpure, who is also a Congress worker, filed an RTI in 2018 seeking details about the “weapons possessed” by the RSS from the local Kotwali police station.

The district and sessions court was hearing a petition filed by social activist Mohnis Jabalpure. (Representational photo)
The district and sessions court was hearing a petition filed by social activist Mohnis Jabalpure. (Representational photo)
ByPradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
Close Story

Munawar Faruqui says Bengaluru show was cancelled due to health reasons

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:10 AM IST

This was the second time in less than a year that Faruqui’s show had been cancelled in the Karnataka capital. In November 2021, his show was cancelled by the police. Both the cancelled shows carried the same title, “Dongri to Nowhere”.

Two officers of the Bengaluru police said that the show was cancelled following a complaint filed by a Hindutva organisation, Jai Sri Ram Sena Sanghatan, which alleged that his show, ‘Dongri to Nowhere’, would hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. (HT Archives)
Two officers of the Bengaluru police said that the show was cancelled following a complaint filed by a Hindutva organisation, Jai Sri Ram Sena Sanghatan, which alleged that his show, ‘Dongri to Nowhere’, would hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Dakshina Kannada DC orders action against illegal banners and flex boards

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:08 AM IST

In Udupi city also, a banner depicting ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with portraits of Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, put up at the Brahmagiri circle, was removed by Hindu activists themselves on Friday. The Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Congress had demanded its removal.

Dakshina Kananda deputy commissioner Rajendra K V has instructed that officials of gram panchayats and city local bodies should seek police action against the people who display unauthorised and controversial banners, which promote hatred (HT Archives)
Dakshina Kananda deputy commissioner Rajendra K V has instructed that officials of gram panchayats and city local bodies should seek police action against the people who display unauthorised and controversial banners, which promote hatred (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Shivraj Singh Chouhan downplays ouster from key BJP panels

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Two days after the Madhya Pradesh chief minister was dropped from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary board and central election committee, he called the saffron party “one big family”.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (HT Photo)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out