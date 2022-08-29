Breaking: 5.7 million people affected in Pakistan floods, over 1,000 killed
Breaking news today August 29, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Aug 29, 2022 07:18 AM IST
‘Nunes not owner of restaurant, will apply for bail’ says advocate
Lawyer of Edwin Nunes, one of the three accused in Sonali Phogat murder case said that his client is not the owner of Curlies restaurant and there are no documents establishing that he has ownership rights of the restaurant. He also added that they will soon file a bail application in NDPS court.
-
Aug 29, 2022 06:43 AM IST
Pakistan floods: Over 5.7 million people affected, with death toll crossing 1000 since June 14
Flooding in Pakistan has affected over 5.7 million people and 1,033 have lost their lives. The recent catastrophe also killed around 7 lakh livestock, destroying agricultural land and infrastructure, leaving over 9 lakh homes damaged across provinces.