LIVE: Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down

Dec 19, 2022 07:29 AM IST
Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down
The executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, which won the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago, says he will step down at the end of a six-year term heading the world's largest humanitarian organization, PTI reported.
Dec 19, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Moderate intensity earthquake hits Nepal
A moderate intensity earthquake shook Central Nepal on Sunday night.
According to Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal, the tremor measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.53 pm with its epicentre located at Dhading district, 50 km west of Kathmandu, reported PTI.