LIVE: Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 07:29 AM IST

Breaking news today December 19, 2022:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 19, 2022 07:29 AM IST

    Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down

    The executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, which won the Nobel Peace Prize two years ago, says he will step down at the end of a six-year term heading the world's largest humanitarian organization, PTI reported. 

  • Dec 19, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    Moderate intensity earthquake hits Nepal

    A moderate intensity earthquake shook Central Nepal on Sunday night.

    According to Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal, the tremor measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded at 10.53 pm with its epicentre located at Dhading district, 50 km west of Kathmandu, reported PTI. 

'Sports is beyond boundaries': Kiren Rijiju celebrates Argentina FIFA win

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 07:03 AM IST

The minister was sharing major updates on Twitter as the Argentina vs France final match was making its way to an incredible end.

Messi signs off from his World Cup career with the aspiring 'Maradona moment'.(Twitter)

Emi stands in way of French encore in Qatar

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 07:21 AM IST

Martinez has done this time and again over the course of the last month in Qatar. Remember his heroics in the penalty shootout victory over Netherlands in the quarter-finals? On that night too, he made two saves in the shootout.

Martinez has done this time and again over the course of the last month in Qatar.(REUTERS)

FIFA World Cup: Messi’s Maradona moment

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 05:39 AM IST

Sunday seemed a slow day, the build-up to the final usually is. 63 of the games were done and everybody needed to catch their breath before the big one. As it is, the World Cup has throbbed only in parts of Doha, never the whole

Argentina players celebrate after winning the Fifa World Cup final gainst France. (AFP)

Number theory: Tracking the dramatic temperature changes India saw through 2022

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 04:22 AM IST

To be sure, while 2022 is in the top 20% coldest years by maximum temperature, it ends up on the warmer half when we look at the minimum temperature.

Hazy weather over the skyline as sun sets in the backdrop over Vihar Lake in Mumbai.(HT file)

Govt dairy co-op sales have increased: Stalin

Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:03 AM IST

AIADMK’s interim general secretary and leader of the opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, in a series of tweets, wondered whether there is an attempt to deny people basic nutrition they were getting by consuming dairy products from Aavin

Chief minister M K Stalin (HT Photo)

Focus on physical, digital, social infra in N-E, says PM

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 02:42 AM IST

Drawing an analogy to the ongoing football World Cup in Qatar during his address in Shillong, Prime Minister Modi said that obstacles to development in the North-east have been removed by the government at the Centre by showing the red card.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council meeting in Shillong on Sunday. (ANI)

COP15: Biodiversity draft eyes more funds, saving rich areas

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 04:21 AM IST

If agreed to, the non-paper, released on Sunday night (11am Montreal time) by China — which holds the presidency of the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) — will be a historic moment when the world agrees to conserve global biodiversity by 2030.

The draft framework will be negotiated on till Monday. (AFP)

House panel flags delay in cash aid to kin of those who died cleaning sewers

Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:02 AM IST

In accordance with a Supreme Court judgment of 2014, compensation of ₹10 lakh each is paid to the families of those who have died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks from the year 1993 onwards.

According to the government, the number of deaths of workers while cleaning sewers or septic tanks, which was as high as 117 during 2019, drastically reduced to 19 in the year 2020, and 30 during 2021. (FILE)

Centre looks to install scanning devices at ‘vulnerable’ ports to check drug smuggling

Updated on Dec 18, 2022 11:58 PM IST

The Centre is examining the feasibility of installing electronic scanners at vulnerable seaports since illicit drugs worth over ₹27,000 crore smuggled to India via maritime routes have been seized by domestic agencies in the past five years.

A team of Gujarat ATS recovered 75.3kg heroin from a container near Mundra port on July 12. (ANI file)

Maharashtra eyes Lokayukta law with CM, cabinet under its ambit

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 12:31 AM IST

The five-member bench of the Lokayukta will be headed either by a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court, and comprise two more retired judges, the state government said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with the state deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference on the eve of winter session of Maharashtra Assembly, in Nagpur, Sunday.(PTI)

Kerala farmers, church bodies plan protest over survey on eco-sensitive zones, Vijayan hits out

Published on Dec 18, 2022 11:51 PM IST

Several farmers’ outfits and church bodies in Kerala have announced protests from Monday against a satellite survey of eco-sensitive zones, conducted by the state government, in tune with a Supreme Court order.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the outcome of the survey on eco-sensitive zones was not final.

ISRO launched 177 foreign satellites from 19 nations in 5 years, House told

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 12:47 AM IST

In an official statement issued in July this year, Isro said the space body had, from all its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) missions, earned around ₹1,850 crore from launching foreign satellites.

Sriharikota, Nov 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted this photo on his Facebook page congratulating Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on successfully launching PSLV C54 rocket carrying EOS-06, also known as Oceansat-3, and 8 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Narendra Modi Facebook)

Congress questions Modi’s ‘silence’ on India-China clashes in Arunachal

Published on Dec 18, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Opposition parties have been trying to corner the Union government over clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh’s Yangtse sector on December 9.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday attacked the Modi government over the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

Infections in humans: Centre asks states to make rabies notifiable

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 04:27 AM IST

Rabies is a viral disease, and causes tens of thousands of deaths every year, mainly in Asia and Africa. Human rabies infections are reported from all over India, except the Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep islands.

