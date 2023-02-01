Live
PM expresses anguish at loss of lives due to fire in J'khand's Dhanbad
February 1, 2023
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 05:44 AM
PM Modi expresses anguish at loss of lives due to fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad
PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish at the loss of lives due to a fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. “An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” he tweets.
