Massive avalanche hits skiing resort in J&K's Gulmarg, two foreigners found dead

Updated on Feb 01, 2023 03:29 PM IST

The avalanche hit the famous skiing resort at Afarwat peak. Two persons found dead, whereas four people rescued so far.

One body has been recovered so far and another found injured. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

A massive avalanche has hit a skiing resort in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. Two bodies have been recovered so far and 19 foreign nationals have been rescued. Several others, including some skiers, are feared trapped.

According to news agency ANI, a rescue operation is being carried out by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Those who killed were skiers from Poland.

“So far 19 foreign nationals have been rescued successfully. Dead bodies of two foreign nationals recovered and being shifted to hospital for medico-legal procedures,” according to police officials.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

    HT News Desk

jammu and kashmir avalanche
