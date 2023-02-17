LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai ends after three days
- Breaking news highlights, February 17, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 06:14 AM
Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region
According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, today at 5:01 am IST.
-
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 05:20 AM
I-T survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai ends after three days
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday gave an update on the income tax department's survey operation at its offices in Delhi and Mumbai. It said the I-T officials left the offices and it hopes that ‘matters are resolved as soon as possible’.