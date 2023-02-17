Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai ends after three days
Live

LIVE: I-T survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai ends after three days

india news
Updated on Feb 17, 2023 06:14 AM IST

  • Breaking news highlights, February 17, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 17 Feb 2023 06:14 AM

    Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region

    According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 97 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, today at 5:01 am IST.

  • Fri, 17 Feb 2023 05:20 AM

    I-T survey at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai ends after three days

    The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Thursday gave an update on the income tax department's survey operation at its offices in Delhi and Mumbai. It said the I-T officials left the offices and it hopes that ‘matters are resolved as soon as possible’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.