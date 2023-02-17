Home / World News / Armed men attack Karachi police station in Pakistan, explosions, firing reported

Armed men attack Karachi police station in Pakistan, explosions, firing reported

Published on Feb 17, 2023 09:15 PM IST

Multiple explosions and continuous firing were heard as armed men attacked a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday.

Police officers take position after a police office building was attacked by gunmen in Karachi, Pakistan(Reuters)
Reuters |

Multiple explosions and continuous firing were heard as armed men attacked a police station in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi on Friday. Police sealed off traffic on the main road through the city and heavy contingents of security forces, including paramilitary soldiers, had arrived at the scene.

Local media reported that there were between eight and 10 assailants. Murtaza Wahab, a spokesman for the Sindh provincial government, could not provide details.

