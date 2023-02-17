UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: E-summon letter for Personality Test released

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 e-summon letter for personality test. The e-summon letter has been released for candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The e-summon letter has been released for Phase 2 personality test. The phase 2 personality test has been scheduled for 918 candidates. The personality test for these candidates will be conducted from March 13 to April 21, 2023. The e-summon letter of these 918 candidates has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: How to download e-summon letter

Candidates can download the e-summon letter through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 e-summon letter link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The e-summon letter will be displayed on the screen.

Download the letter and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

P.T. schedule of the remaining candidates will be scheduled in due course (preferably in April 2023). Candidates appearing for P.T. are advised to bring all original documents at the time of P.T. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.