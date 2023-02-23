Breaking: Maternal mortality rates spiked globally in 2020, says study
Breaking news today February 23, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 23, 2023 06:07 AM IST
At least two dead, more than 50 missing after open pit mine collapses in China
An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing at least two people and leaving more than 50 missing, state media reported.
The official Xinhua News Agency said people were buried under debris at the mine in Alxa League. It said six were rescued with injuries and 53 were still listed as missing. Read more
-
Feb 23, 2023 05:43 AM IST
Most parts of world saw maternal mortality rates spike in 2020, says study
Maternal mortality rates climbed or stagnated in nearly all regions across the world in 2020, according to a report released by U.N. agencies on Wednesday, marking a major setback in global efforts to combat complications during childbirth or pregnancy. (Reuters)