Breaking: Maternal mortality rates spiked globally in 2020, says study
Breaking: Maternal mortality rates spiked globally in 2020, says study

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 06:08 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Feb 23, 2023 06:07 AM IST

    At least two dead, more than 50 missing after open pit mine collapses in China

    An open pit mine collapsed in China's northern Inner Mongolia region on Wednesday, killing at least two people and leaving more than 50 missing, state media reported.

    The official Xinhua News Agency said people were buried under debris at the mine in Alxa League. It said six were rescued with injuries and 53 were still listed as missing. Read more

  • Feb 23, 2023 05:43 AM IST

    Most parts of world saw maternal mortality rates spike in 2020, says study

    Maternal mortality rates climbed or stagnated in nearly all regions across the world in 2020, according to a report released by U.N. agencies on Wednesday, marking a major setback in global efforts to combat complications during childbirth or pregnancy. (Reuters)

Delhiwale: This way to Urdu Bazar

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 02:11 AM IST

The Walled City dictionary

Delhiwale: This way to Urdu Bazar
ByMayank Austen Soofi
Close Story

Tamil Nadu minister hits out at Guv over Raj Bhavan remark

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:51 AM IST

In a three-page statement, DMK minister K Ponmudi accused the Governor of turning the Raj Bhavan into a coffee shop by posting photos and details on social media of his meetings with “jobless people”

The Raj Bhavan’s statement comes a week after the Krishnagiri district police said the army man’s murder had no political angle and happened over a petty issue between relatives (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story

Wheat auctioning fails to curb prices

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:42 AM IST

The Union government’s decision to sell 5 million tonnes of wheat in the open market through staggered auctions to cool prices has not brought down retail rates of the staple beyond a quarter point

Stocks of the grain in the world’s second-largest grower dwindled when a heatwave crimped output by 2.5% to about 106 million tonnes in 2022, even as it kept exporting. (PTI)
ByZia Haq
Close Story

Delhi gets a mayor, but familiar brawl ensues

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 05:33 AM IST

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi wins mayor poll, but bottles fly in House later in the day over elections to the standing committee.

BJP councillors shout slogan against AAP Mayor Shally oberoi during the elections of MCD standing committee, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
ByParas Singh, New Delhi
Close Story

Case filed over ‘assault’ on 2 for exposing bypoll violations: Cops

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 01:07 AM IST

The duo was also assaulted by ruling DMK cadre on Tuesday while they went live to expose them allegedly violating the poll code. Visuals of politicians hitting and shoving Ramesh and trying to take away the camera have been circulating on social media.

Erode deputy superintendent of police S Anandakumar confirmed that an FIR has been filed. “We don’t wish to divulge the sections under which we have filed the case. Since it is related to the by-elections, we have informed the election authorities,” the DSP said. (HT Archives)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story

Bhiwani killings handiwork of two vigilante gangs: Police

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 04:57 AM IST

The Rajasthan Police have released the names of eight cow vigilantes, apart from the one man already arrested, they have identified as allegedly responsible for the murder of two Muslim men from Bharatpur, who were found charred to death in a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani on February 16.

Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found at Loharu in Bhiwani district of Haryana. (PTI)
BySachin Saini and Suresh Foujdar, Jaipur/bharatpur
Close Story

2 booked for beating man over argument on next CM: Police

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Based on the victim’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Dinesh and Yogesh. Further legal action will be taken after an investigation, the police said, adding that no arrests have been made regarding the incident so far.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the victim Akash (28) and the accused, Dinesh, Yogesh, and a few others, on February 19 at Malligenahalli Camp of Bhadravathi taluk on who should be the next chief minister between Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy.
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Villupuram ashram case: CB-CID begins probe, registers 4 cases: Officer

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 12:57 AM IST

A team led by superintendent of police, Arun Balagopalan inspected the institute. Four cases have been registered based on the complaints, Balagopalan said. “The CB-CID will file a charge sheet soon,” he added

The Villupuram ashram case was handed over to the CB-CID on February 18 since the case has to be investigated in various states. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

MP beneficiaries told to write ‘Thank You’ cards

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 02:24 AM IST

A political controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh over a government order asking beneficiaries of various welfare schemes to write gratitude postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal/harda
Close Story

Maharashtra crisis: Courts can’t take over the Speaker’s role, says SC

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 02:15 AM IST

The Supreme Court tentatively agreed with the Uddhav Thackeray-faction that legislators must defer to the party’s mandate in a constitutional democracy, but added a caveat that it will have “very serious ramifications” if the court takes over the Speaker’s role in deciding whether or not to disqualify MLAs belonging to the faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The Supreme Court was hearing a clutch of petitions arising out of the vertical split in the Shiv Sena last year and the legal issues surrounding the contours of disqualification proceedings and the powers of the governor and the speaker in their respective spheres. (ANI)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Close Story

‘India’s contribution to Covid vaccines has been tremendous’: CEPI chief

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 02:22 AM IST

Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) who is on a visit to India, spoke to HT about the country gaining attention globally by manufacturing and developing anti-Covid vaccines in less than a year, and lessons learnt from the pandemic.

Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations).
ByRhythma Kaul
Close Story

Secretary of pharma panel appointed new DCGI

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 12:50 AM IST

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday appointed Rajeev Raghuvanshi as the new drugs controller general of India (DCGI), ending the six-month-long speculation on who the next head of central drugs standard control organization (CDSCO) would be, and bypassing at least two close contenders for the key post

Rajeev Raghuvanshi has been appointed as the new drugs controller general of India
ByRhythma Kaul
Close Story

‘Will take a call’: SC on forming 3-judge bench to hear hijab petitions

india news
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 04:58 AM IST

A group of girl students from Karnataka approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking a directive to government institutions in the state to allow them to appear for examinations wearing the hijab.

In October 2022, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the ban of wearing of the hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Close Story

Govt calls meet as more dog attack cases surface in Hyderabad

india news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 12:42 AM IST

The stray dogs did not spare even other animals. On Wednesday morning, a baby deer was killed in an attack by stray dogs at Jataayuvu Deer Park at Peerjadiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad

Following the gory incident of a four-year-old boy being mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Hyderabad, complaints begin pouring in from different parts of the city over the stray dog menace. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
