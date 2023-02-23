Sanjay Raut faces defamation case over allegations against CM Shinde’s son

A defamation case was registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday night for making claims that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde is posing a threat to his life and has given a “contract” to attack him. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut.(ANI file)

Thane police registered a First Information Report (FIR) for defamation against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation) and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, he said.

What Raut claimed?

In a letter to deputy CM and Home minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police commissioner on Tuesday, Raut claimed that MP Shrikant Shinde had given a “contract” to Thane-based gangster Raja Thakur to attack him.

"I have received many threatening calls from ruling party MLAs and their goons. I have already informed you about the same. Today I came to know from my sources that MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has given a contract to attack me and assigned the task to Raja Thakur- a goon from Thane,” he said. “Thakur will soon attack me…,” his letter read.

While Shinde camp leaders called Raut claims baseless and deemed it “attention seeking”, Maharashtra CM Shinde said the allegations will be investigated. "Investigation will also be done to check if this (Raut’s claim) is based on facts, or is a stunt,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pooja Thakur, the wife of Raja Thakur, also approached police on Wednesday, accusing Raut of defaming her husband. “Raut’s allegations are baseless, and my family is being harassed…” she said, adding that she has written an application to police on this and has been assured of action against Raut.

(With PTI inputs)

