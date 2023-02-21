Who is Raja Thakur? Gangster ‘given contract’ to attack Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, ‘given a contract’ to a Thane-based gangster to attack him. Raut shared the details in a letter to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"I have received many threats calls from ruling party MLAs and their goons. I have already informed you about the same. Today I came to know from my sources that MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has given a contract to attack me and assigned the task to Raja Thakur- a goon from Thane,” he said in the letter, adding that he might be attacked soon.

In his letter, he pointed out that his security was revoked amid the change of government in the state.

Raut invoked Raja Thakur's name, the gangster who was allegedly tasked to attack him. Check out more about Thakur here:

According to Live Hindustan, Ravichand Thakur alias Raja Thakur has several murder charges against him and his gang. He has a lot of influence in the Thane, Kalwa and Mumbra area of Mumbai. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of another gangster Deepak Patil in 2011. However, he was released on bail in April, 2019. Thakur was caught again in in October, 2019, for absconding without appearing before police. He was later released in bail again and placed in the Eknath group, according to Marathi newspaper Loksatta. According to Loksatta report, Thakur recently organised a Kabaddi tournament to jointly mark both Eknath and Shrikant Shinde's birthday. He also put up posters across the city to wish them on the occasion.

