LIVE: Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash
Live

LIVE: Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

Jun 12, 2023 05:56 AM IST
Breaking news live June 12, 2023:

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 12, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    North Korea's Kim vows to 'hold hands' with Putin for strategic cooperation

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and bolster strategic cooperation on their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

  • Jun 12, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    Australia bus accident kills 10, police looking for trapped passengers

    At least 10 people died and 25 were injured after a chartered bus likely carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state, Reuters reported quoting police officials.

india news breaking news

US restaurant launches 'Modi ji thali’ ahead of PM's visit. Watch

india news
Published on Jun 12, 2023 06:21 AM IST

Chef Shripad Kulkarni, who is of Indian origin, said the thali has been as per the demands of the Indian community staying there.

The Modi ji Thali comprises dishes as diverse as sarson ka saag and idli. (ANI)
ByRitu Maria Johny

LIVE: Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash

Breaking news live June 12, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 05:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

NIA rearrests 4 people in Assam for terror links

The NIA conducted the operation under a case registered in its Guwahati office, said superintendent of police Rakhesh Reddy

The search started on Friday and were conducted by a special team of the NIA, police said (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar

Army jawan’s wife claims she was molested by 40 people, 2 arrested

The police, on Sunday, said that the case is of a dispute over a land lease between the soldier’s wife, Keerthy, and some men.

Tamil Nadu police have refuted the claims by an Army personnel, posted in Kashmir, that his wife was stripped half naked and beaten continuously by men in the state. (HT Archives)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 04:43 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Muslim leaders to hold mahapanchayat over ‘targeting’ community in Uttarakhand

The interfaith tensions trace back to May 26 after two men, a Muslim and a Hindu, allegedly tried to abduct a 14-year-old girl.

Members of Bhairav Sena Sangathan burn an effigy during a protest in Uttarakhand, in Dehradun on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 04:48 AM IST
ByAmit Bathla, Dehradun:

Sachin Pilot's message from Dausa: ‘Will raise voice against injustice’

Sachin Pilot said he has not put forward his demands to the government to “defame someone”, in an apparent reference to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said he will continue to raise his voice against “injustice”. (Sachin Pilot Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 05:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Congress may announce ‘suitable position’ for Pilot before polls

Pilot observed his father Rajesh Pilot’s death anniversary in Dausa on Sunday, when he vowed to act against injustice

Congress will continue to engage with former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and might announce a suitable position. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 02:12 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

Will contest Lok Sabha polls from Kaiserganj seat, says Brij Bhushan

Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, facing allegations of sexual harassment, said he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh again. Singh also said he is waiting for court verdict to speak on the athletes' protest. Singh won the Kaiserganj seat thrice.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Nomination filing for rural polls to be videotaped, says Bengal EC

The nomination process for the single-phase polls — to be held on July 8 — began on Friday and has been marked by clashes between workers of different parties

Congress supporters raise slogans during a protest in front of West Bengal State Election Commission office against the alleged killing of their party's worker in Murshidabad district ahead of Panchayat polls, in Kolkata. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByTanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata

Gujarat braces as Biparjoy nears

According to the IMD, the cyclone is likely to cross Saurashtra, Kutch and neighbouring Pakistan on June 15

A team of National Disaster Response Force deployed ahead of the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy, in Vadodara (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi

Grand Tamasha: Highlighting the importance of building strong state institutions

This is the central takeaway of a new book by Subhashish Bhadra, Caged Tiger: How Too Much Government Is Holding Indians Back

Last week, Subhashish Bhadra discussed the key takeaways from his book on Grand Tamasha, a weekly podcast co-produced by HT and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 04:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Amid wrestlers’ protest, BJP’s approach in dealing with deadlocks back in focus

Large-scale protests dominated the headlines when the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in Parliament in 2019.

Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building, in New Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/ HT)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 04:47 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi

‘Key mantra of Yoga Day is public participation’

Earlier, yoga was seen merely as a form of exercise by Indians, but now it has been made popular globally in its true form, said the minister.

Sarbananda Sonowal (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:25 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

Indira assassination depicted: Canadian Oppn calls tableau ‘despicable’

The controversial tableau depicted the assassination as “revenge” for Operation Bluestar, the military action ordered by Gandhi in 1984

Canada's Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre said: “We condemn this despicable display, unequivocally” (REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:23 AM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyaa

Construction of bypass road reignites protest in Joshimath

Over 300 protesting traders and residents of the gateway town to the Badrinath shrine marched across the markets of Joshimath

The construction of the Helang-Marwari bypass restarted in Joshimath on Monday after the state government gave permission to the Chamoli district administration and concerned agencies to do so. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 12, 2023 12:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
