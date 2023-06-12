LIVE: Ten dead in Australia wedding bus crash
Breaking news live June 12, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jun 12, 2023 05:56 AM IST
North Korea's Kim vows to 'hold hands' with Putin for strategic cooperation
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and bolster strategic cooperation on their shared goal of building a powerful country, state media KCNA reported on Monday.
- Jun 12, 2023 05:44 AM IST
Australia bus accident kills 10, police looking for trapped passengers
At least 10 people died and 25 were injured after a chartered bus likely carrying wedding guests rolled off a ramp at a roundabout in the Hunter region in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state, Reuters reported quoting police officials.