'CBI at office, again,' tweets Manish Sisodia amid probe over Delhi excise policy case
Jan 14, 2023 04:08 PM IST
‘CBI at my office, again’: Manish Sisodia on excise policy case
'CBI at office, again,' tweets Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia amid probe over Delhi excise policy case.
Jan 14, 2023 04:00 PM IST
Avalanche warning issued for J&K's Kupwara
An Avalanche warning has been issued with a 'High Danger' level likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours: State Disaster Management Authority, Jammu and Kashmir (JKSDMA)
Jan 14, 2023 03:30 PM IST
4 dead in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra
A boy from Delhi died after a car carrying 4 people en route to Kullu-Manali from Delhi met with an accident in Kurukshetra due to reckless driving. Driver absconding. Car seized. Case to be registered and action to be taken as per law: Jiya Singh, police personnel
Jan 14, 2023 03:03 PM IST
Bodies of couple, 2 children found in Pune
Bodies of a couple, their 24-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were found at their house in Mundhwa's Keshav Nagar area. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem. It appears to be a case of suicide. Probe underway: Ajit Ladke, PI, Mundhwa police station, Pune
Jan 14, 2023 02:29 PM IST
‘Threat calls’ at Union minister Nitin Gadkari's office
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur received two threatening calls at 11:30 am and 11:40 am. Further investigation is going on: Nagpur Police
Jan 14, 2023 02:18 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi writes to late Cong MP's wife
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote to Kamaljit Kaur - the wife of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary who died following a heart attack on Saturday morning during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Jan 14, 2023 01:49 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi visits late party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's residence
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met the family of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and paid him last respects in Jalandhar.
Jan 14, 2023 12:43 PM IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Congress MP's demise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning. “Pained by the passing away of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.
Jan 14, 2023 12:06 PM IST
Congress suspends Bharat Jodo Yatra after Jalandhar MP's demise
After the sudden demise of Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the party suspended the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday and cancelled Rahul Gandhi's press conference in Jalandhar scheduled for Sunday.
Jan 14, 2023 11:10 AM IST
Uorfi Javed called for inquiry over complaint against her by BJP leader Chitra Wagh
TV actress & social media influencer Uorfi Javed called for inquiry today in connection with a complaint against her by BJP leader Chitra Wagh, says Mumbai Police, reported ANI.
Jan 14, 2023 10:37 AM IST
India logs 179 Covid cases in a day
India saw a single-day rise of 179 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 2,227, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
Jan 14, 2023 09:36 AM IST
Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary dies after suffering heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary died after suffering heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra; march halted.
Jan 14, 2023 09:01 AM IST
Railways to run its tourist train between Ayodhya and Janakpur in Nepal
The railways is set to run its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on a route connecting pilgrimage sites of Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal next month.
Jan 14, 2023 07:52 AM IST
Amit Shah to visit Telangana on Jan 28 under BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign
To improve the party's performance in weak constituencies for the upcoming general elections 2024, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will embark on a visit to Telangana on January 28 under the party's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign, reported ANI.
Jan 14, 2023 06:46 AM IST
Brazil Supreme Court includes Bolsonaro in Jan 8 riot probe
Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorized including former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation's capital.
Jan 14, 2023 06:44 AM IST
Twitter offering free ads to brands that advertise on its platform: Report
Twitter Inc is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk's takeover, reported Reuters citing the Wall Street Journal.
Jan 14, 2023 06:11 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit 22km East of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh at 5:17 am today: National Centre for Seismology.