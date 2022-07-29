Live
LIVE: Biden, Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 07:01 AM
Madras HC orders TN govt to publish PM, president photos in ads
Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to publish photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad.
Fri, 29 Jul 2022 06:17 AM
Biden, Xi agree for 'face to face' meet amid tensions over Taiwan
US President Joe Biden agreed to meet 'face to face' with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in near future during the fifth phone call between the two leaders.
