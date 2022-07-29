Delhi records 1,245 new Covid cases, highest single-day rise in over a month
Delhi recorded 1,245 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.
The daily count of coronavirus cases also breached the 1,000-mark for the third consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above five per cent for the seventh day in a row.
Delhi had recorded 1,128 Covid-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, and zero death.
With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,53,175, while the death toll rose to 26,308. A total of 16,924 tests were conducted the previous day to detect Covid-19.
Delhi currently has 3,844 active cases, up from 3,526 the previous day. As many as 2,355 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation.
The city had seen 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.
The national capital on June 15 had recorded 1,375 Covid cases, while the positivity rate was 7.01 per cent. On June 14, it had logged 1,118 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 6.50 per cent.
Delhi on Wednesday logged 1,066 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.91 per cent along with two fatalities. The day before, it had reported 781 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 6.40 per cent along with two fatalities.
The city on Monday had logged 463 cases and two fatalities as the positivity rate climbed to 8.18 per cent, the highest in over a month, according to the Delhi health department data.
It had recorded 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality on June 29. Delhi had reported 1,422 cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent.
On June 20, 10.1 per cent of the total samples tested had turned out Covid positive.
Of the 9,409 beds reserved for coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals, only 257 were occupied on Friday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, the latest bulletin said.
There are 173 containment zones in the city at present, it added.
Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
-
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
-
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
-
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
-
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
-
BMC draws lottery to reserve wards under OBC category
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a lottery to reserve seats for the Other Backward Class quota for the upcoming civic elections. On Friday, out of the 236 newly demarcated wards, a draw was held for 219 wards. Out of 219 wards, 63 wards were reserved for the OBC category. Of the 63 seats, 32 were reserved for women candidates under the OBC category.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics