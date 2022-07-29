Shiv Sena founder's grandson meets Eknath Shinde, extends support
Nihar Thackeray, a nephew of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and son of brother late Bindumadhav Thackeray, on Friday met rebel Sena leader-turned-Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and extended his support.
The grandson of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray works as an advocate in Mumbai. His father, Bindumadhav, died in an accident in 1996.
Shinde came into the spotlight after he staged a rebellion, supported by the majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, which eventually led to the crumbling of the state government altogether.
On June 30, in an unprecedented turn of events in the political scene of Maharashtra, Shinde took the oath as the new chief minister of the state just a day after former CM Uddhav Thackeray rendered his resignation from the post.
Although Nihar is likely to his make debut in politics by joining the Shinde camp, it can be seen as a significant move as he will be the first member from the Thackeray family to extend support to the new Maharashtra CM.
Nihar's entry into the Shinde faction may further fuel Shinde's rebellion. Nihar is the son-in-law of BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil. A few months ago, Nihar tied the knot with Patil.
-
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
-
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
-
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
-
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
-
Nawab Malik says forgery done before he bought Goawala Compound
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Friday questioned why the original owner of the Goawala Compound land, Munira Plumber, failed to take action for almost 23 years after she stopped receiving rent despite being the 'owner' of the compound. Arguing the bail plea, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai on Friday stated that the NCP leader was a genuine buyer and not involved in act of money laundering as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics